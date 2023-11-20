Premature Gaza Babies Receive Urgent Treatment in Egypt as Indonesian Hospital Comes Under Attack

In a recent development, 28 prematurely born babies from Gaza’s largest hospital have been evacuated to Egypt for urgent medical treatment. This comes as Palestinian authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) report that 12 people have been killed at an Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, which is currently surrounded by Israeli tanks.

The newborns were originally being cared for at Al Shifa hospital in north Gaza. Unfortunately, due to the collapse of medical services during Israel’s military assault on Gaza City, several infants lost their lives after their incubators were damaged. The Israeli forces took over the hospital last week to search for alleged Hamas tunnels built underneath.

To ensure the well-being of the newborns, they were transported to a hospital in Rafah, near the southern border of Gaza, before being taken to Egypt. These babies are currently struggling with serious infections, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the World Health Organization.

At the same time, the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia came under attack, resulting in the death of at least 12 Palestinians and injuring several others. The health ministry of Gaza reported that the hospital, funded by Jakarta, was bombarded by artillery rounds, while the hospital staff denied the presence of any armed militants within their premises.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his strong disapproval of the attack on the Indonesian Hospital. He condemned the act and declared his horror at the loss of life, including that of patients, inside a medical facility.

Israel’s defense forces responded to the incident, stating that they fired back at fighters located within the hospital while making extensive efforts to minimize harm to non-combatants. They emphasized that no shells were fired directly at the hospital.

Sadly, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with limited access to essential resources such as food, fuel, medicines, and drinking water. Despite the ongoing conflict, there are efforts by Qatar to negotiate a deal that would temporarily halt the fighting and allow for aid deliveries. This would also potentially result in the release of hostages taken during a cross-border attack by Hamas militants in October.

As the crisis in Gaza unfolds, the number of displaced people continues to rise. Thousands have sought refuge in the southern part of the enclave, while UN shelters accommodate approximately 900,000 displaced individuals. However, the conditions are far from ideal, with overcrowding, limited sanitation facilities, and scarce resources.

The intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants is taking a significant toll, not just on Gaza’s infrastructure but also on the lives of innocent civilians and vulnerable newborns. It is crucial that international efforts are intensified to bring about a peaceful resolution and provide much-needed humanitarian aid to the affected population.

