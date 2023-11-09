Tell es-Sultan: A Window into Palestinian History and Heritage

The United Nations World Heritage Committee has recently recognized the prehistoric ruins near the ancient city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank as a World Heritage Site in Palestine, a decision that has drawn criticism from Israel. This momentous announcement came after a meeting held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the auspices of UNESCO.

The newly listed site refers to Tell es-Sultan, an oval-shaped tell located nearby. It is a captivating archaeological site that offers a glimpse into humanity’s early history and dates back to the ninth millennium BC. UNESCO highlights that the settlement emerged during this era due to the fertile soil and convenient access to water, ultimately leading to a permanent human presence in the area.

Tell es-Sultan is not only home to one of the world’s oldest-known villages but also boasts the remains of an important Bronze-Age town dating back to 2,600 BC. Its proximity to the ancient city of Jericho, just 2km away, adds to its historical significance. Jericho itself is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities worldwide and holds great importance in Jewish history.

However, Israel condemned the recent decision, denouncing it as a “cynical ploy.” The country’s foreign ministry criticized the politicization of UNESCO and pledged to work with its allies to challenge what they perceive as flawed decisions. It is worth noting that Israel withdrew from the UN organization in 2019 citing an alleged anti-Israel bias.

This contentious situation reflects the larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where aspects of historical heritage are often used to assert unique connections to the Holy Land. The recognition of Tell es-Sultan as a World Heritage Site by the Palestinian Authority complements its efforts to preserve and showcase Palestinian history, culture, and authenticity. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding this unique site for the benefit of all of humanity.

While peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians have stagnated, the recognition of Tell es-Sultan underscores the resilience of Palestinian heritage and aspirations. This decision serves as a reminder of the rich history embedded in the land and the importance of preserving and celebrating diverse historical narratives.