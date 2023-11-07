Unique Discovery: A New Snake Species Unveiled in Vietnam

In the lush landscapes of Vietnam, hidden among the foliage, a remarkable bronze-colored creature lay concealed on a bush. Its truly inconspicuous nature went unnoticed until a team of vigilant scientists crossed its path, uncovering a monumental discovery – the identification of a brand-new species.

Embarking on nocturnal expeditions across the breathtaking provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan in 2017 and 2018, researchers focused their efforts on locating tree-dwelling reptiles. As they observed their surroundings, they encountered several slumbering snakes of moderate size. Although these serpents initially bore a resemblance to a known species, further scrutiny revealed their unique identity: Dendrelaphis binhi, commonly known as Binh’s bronzeback snake.

With lengths ranging from approximately 2.5 to just over 3 feet, these captivating creatures present a mesmerizing “bronze-brown” hue on their backs, elegantly complemented by a lighter whitish belly. Their eyes, adorned with striking partially orange irises, beckon curiosity.

Through captivating imagery, one can witness a Binh’s bronzeback snake perched seamlessly upon a bush, effortlessly blending into its verdant surroundings. Miraculously, researchers discovered three of these elusive serpents cozily nestled upon a single bush, while another expectant snake carried three precious eggs. These remarkable finds unfolded in a coastal region brimming with lush vegetation, situated approximately 3 to 6 feet above the ground.

Distinction for the newfound species was confirmed through meticulous examination of scale patterns and genital structure. Remarkably, DNA analysis revealed a genetic divergence of approximately 8% compared to other known snake species. As a testament to the invaluable contributions made by a Vietnamese herpetologist, the new species was bestowed the name “Binh’s bronzeback snake” as a tribute to the late Dr. Ngô Văn Bὶnh.

These enchanting creatures were discovered within the southern Vietnamese provinces of Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan, a mere 200 miles northeast of bustling Ho Chi Minh City. However, researchers maintain that further investigations are crucial to unravel the complete distribution range of these captivating snakes.

This remarkable research team includes Sang Ngoc Nguyen, Vu Dang Hoang Nguyen, Manh Van Le, Luan Thanh Nguyen, Thi-dieu-hien Vo, Ba Dinh Vo, Jing Che, and Robert Murphy. Their tireless efforts illuminate the depths of our natural world, guiding us toward a better understanding of these awe-inspiring creatures that share our planet. The discovery of Binh’s bronzeback snake ignites our curiosity, reminding us of the boundless wonders still waiting to be revealed.