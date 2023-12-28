New Perspective: Prague University Gunman’s Confession Unveils Horrifying Family Tragedy

In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that the gunman responsible for the tragic mass shooting at Charles University in Prague confessed to an earlier heinous crime. The Czech Republic police have disclosed that the 24-year-old student, identified as David Kozák, admitted to killing a two-month-old baby and her father just days before the university attack.

The incident, which has left the nation in shock, unfolded when the gunman opened fire inside the historic Prague university, claiming the lives of 14 innocent people and injuring over 20 others. The police chief, Martin Vondrášek, described the crime as a “well thought-out, a horrible act” and revealed that Kozák was also suspected of murdering his own father prior to the shooting spree.

According to police reports, a letter was discovered at Kozák’s residence in the village of Hostouň, near Prague. In this letter, he seemed to acknowledge his involvement in the forest killings of the father and infant on the outskirts of the capital city. The spokesperson for the Czech police, Jan Daněk, confirmed the existence of the confession letter but refrained from providing any additional details.

Tragically, Kozák took his own life as police closed in on him, bringing the total fatalities to 17. The authorities believe that all the evidence indicates his responsibility for all the killings.

It was previously suspected that Kozák could be connected to the forest murders after the bodies of a 32-year-old father and his baby daughter were discovered in mid-December. Last week, police announced that ballistic analysis had linked the gun used in the forest to the one found at the gunman’s home, further strengthening the case against him.

The motive behind these horrific acts remains unknown, and the Czech police continue their investigation into the matter. The pursuit for answers unfolds at a time when the Czech Republic grapples with the aftermath of what is believed to be the deadliest mass shooting in its history.

The victims of the university rampage included students, an aspiring journalist, a national athlete, and two teachers. The attack plunged the campus into chaos and fear, with students and professors scrambling to find safety. Some sought refuge on a high ledge of the building, while others barricaded themselves in classrooms.

As the country tries to heal from this traumatic incident, the interior minister has appealed to municipalities to reconsider their plans for New Year’s Eve fireworks. In a heartfelt statement on social media, Vít Rakušan emphasized the need to protect the well-being of those affected by the recent acts of violence. He expressed the hope that the new year would bring peace and be celebrated with sensitivity and compassion.

