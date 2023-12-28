Gunman Confesses to Murders in Prague University Shooting

In a shocking revelation, the gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Charles University in Prague has confessed to committing even more heinous crimes. Police in the Czech Republic have disclosed that the 24-year-old student, identified as David Kozák, not only took the lives of 14 innocent people inside the university but also confessed to killing a two-month-old baby and her father just days before the horrific incident.

The authorities came across a letter at Kozák’s residence in the village of Hostouň, near Prague, where he detailed his earlier act of double homicide in the Klánovický forest on the outskirts of the city. While the police spokesperson, Jan Daněk, has confirmed the existence of the letter, no further information has been provided at this time.

This new evidence now links Kozák to a total of 17 murders, making this one of the most devastating cases in Czech history. The previous killings of the father and infant had already been under investigation since mid-December. Ballistic analysis matched the gun found at the forest crime scene to one discovered at Kozák’s home, further strengthening the suspicion surrounding him.

The motive behind these horrific acts remains unclear as the investigation is ongoing. The police have yet to release any information regarding the possible reasons behind Kozák’s actions.

The Czech Republic continues to grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy, which marks the country’s deadliest mass shooting on record. The victims include students, a promising journalist, a national athlete, and two teachers. The rampage caused panic and chaos on the university campus, with people desperately seeking safety and shelter.

In light of this traumatic event, the interior minister of the Czech Republic has called upon municipalities to cancel New Year’s Eve fireworks displays. The aim is to show solidarity and respect for those who have been deeply affected by the recent acts of violence. The minister expressed the hope for a peaceful start to the coming year and urged everyone to approach the celebrations with a similar spirit.

