Tragic Events Unfold: Prague Gunman’s Disturbing Confession Revealed

In a heartbreaking turn of events, it has been uncovered that David Kozak, the perpetrator behind the mass shooting at Charles University in central Prague, had confessed to a heinous crime just days prior. It was revealed that Kozak had written a letter, discovered at his home in Hostoun, confessing to the murder of a two-month-old baby and her 32-year-old father in a national forest.

The existence of the letter was confirmed by Czech police spokesman Jan Danek, although its exact contents have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation. This shocking revelation sheds light on the dark path that Kozak was on before carrying out the tragic attack on the university.

Prior to the shooting, authorities had already identified Kozak as a suspect in the double murders of the father and infant. The bodies of the victims were discovered in a national forest just days before the rampage took place. It is believed that these victims were chosen at random, adding to the senselessness of the crimes committed.

On the day of the mass shooting, Kozak entered the university armed with an AR-15, claiming to have killed his father earlier that morning. The horrifying images captured during the attack show Kozak dressed in black, taking aim from a balcony with his weapon. The shootings left 14 people dead and 25 injured, leaving a lasting scar on the community.

Authorities acted swiftly, evacuating students and tourists near the university building and locating Kozak’s body with “devastating injuries” soon after. It was later revealed that Kozak was a history student at the university and had acted alone in his horrific actions.

It has been discovered that Kozak may have been inspired by a school shooting carried out by a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Russia just a few weeks prior. In a chilling message posted on the messaging app Telegram, Kozak expressed his desire to carry out a school shooting and possibly end his own life. Tragically, Kozak fulfilled his dark intentions and later died by suicide.

The Czech government has declared a national day of mourning on 23 December, a testament to the magnitude of this tragedy and the need to unite as a nation to honor the victims. Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed deep sorrow and disgust, emphasizing the senselessness of the violence that occurred. In this dark hour, Fiala called for unity and respect as the nation grapples with the aftermath of this incomprehensible event.

