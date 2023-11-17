Aung San Suu Kyi’s Health in Peril: The Urgent Need for Medical Care

Aung San Suu Kyi, the former leader of Myanmar, is facing serious health problems that put her life at risk. Despite being in jail for over two years, she has been denied access to medical treatment, including seeing a doctor. Her son, Kim Aris, expressed concerns about her worsening health conditions, which include gum disease, difficulty eating, vomiting, and dizziness. Aris believes that her age, combined with these health issues, is cause for serious concern.

The lack of transparency surrounding Aung San Suu Kyi’s health is alarming. She has not been seen by anyone outside of the prison for an extended period, and the prison authorities’ request for urgent medical care has been denied by the military. This denial raises questions about the seriousness of her condition and the level of care she is currently receiving.

It is deeply troubling that Aris, who collected the Nobel peace prize on behalf of his mother as a teenager, has been unable to contact her since her detention in February 2021. Previous periods of detention allowed for communication and visits, but the last two-and-a-half years have deprived Aris of these basic human rights. The lack of contact has left him feeling powerless and unable to support his mother during this difficult time.

While there have been reports suggesting that Aung San Suu Kyi has been placed under house arrest, Aris disputes this claim. He believes that she remains in the notorious Insein jail, where conditions for prisoners are known to be appalling. Aung San Suu Kyi’s commitment to her political principles and refusal of special treatment make her vulnerable to the same mistreatment experienced by other prisoners.

The international community must not turn a blind eye to the deteriorating situation in Myanmar. Since the coup in 2021, the military has resorted to brutal tactics, including torture, massacres, and airstrikes, to suppress opposition to its rule. Aung San Suu Kyi’s wrongful detention is one of the many human rights violations taking place under the military regime.

The urgent need for medical care cannot be ignored. It is imperative that the military releases Aung San Suu Kyi or, at the very least, allows her to receive proper medical treatment from her doctor. The international community must hold the military accountable for its actions and demand justice for Aung San Suu Kyi and all those who are suffering under this oppressive regime.

