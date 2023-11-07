A Historic Storm Approaches with Record-Breaking Intensity

A powerful storm is set to hit northwest Europe in the coming days, bringing with it severe weather conditions including strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for flooding. Named Ciarán by the U.K. Met Office, this storm is expected to impact the United Kingdom and France particularly hard, while also affecting other parts of southern and central Europe.

What sets Ciarán apart from other storms is its rapid intensification, with its air pressure dropping significantly in a short period of time. This phenomenon, known as a “bomb cyclone,” occurs when a storm’s minimum central air pressure drops by 24 millibars in 24 hours. Ciarán is projected to achieve this feat in just 12 hours, with a total drop of about 37 millibars in 24 hours. This could make it one of the three lowest air pressure systems recorded in southern England in the past two centuries.

As the storm strengthens, heavy rainfall is expected across the affected regions. Western Wales and west-central England could see up to 3 to 4 inches of rain, while western and northern France may receive 0.5 to 2 inches. Northwestern parts of the Iberian Peninsula and western Spain could experience 2 to 3 inches of rain, with the possibility of flooding in some areas.

In addition to the rainfall, strong winds will also be a significant feature of this storm. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are anticipated in the United Kingdom, with even higher gusts of up to 70 mph for coastal Belgium and the Netherlands. France may experience gusts of 55 to 65 mph, but the most concerning aspect is the potential formation of a “sting jet.” This narrow channel of extreme winds on the southern side of the storm system could bring gusts of 90 to 100 mph to coastal France and the English Channel.

While the precise impacts of the storm are difficult to predict, it is clear that this will be a significant event. Communities in the affected areas should take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and protect against any potential damage caused by the storm’s intense conditions.