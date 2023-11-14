President Biden Gains Support at Home and Abroad for Steadfast Backing of Israel

President Joe Biden has recently garnered praise and support from unexpected quarters for his unwavering support of Israel in the wake of its conflict with Hamas. Traditional critics, such as longtime Republican Jewish Committee leader Fred Zeidman, have expressed admiration for Biden’s genuine and impassioned speech, calling it the most powerful they have ever heard from a sitting American president.

Biden’s strong and unqualified support for Israel’s war against Hamas has resonated deeply with right-wing Jews in the United States and in Israel. This support comes in response to the terror group’s invasion on October 7, which resulted in numerous casualties, including innocent civilians who were brutally attacked in their homes and during public gatherings.

The moral, tactical, diplomatic, and military support provided by the Biden Administration during this time has been exceptional, according to David Friedman, Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Israel.

In Israel, where former President Trump enjoyed popularity, Biden’s approval rating has significantly increased. Even commentators on right-wing outlets, who have been critical of Biden in the past, have publicly expressed gratitude and apologized for any negative remarks made about him. This newfound appreciation demonstrates the impact of Biden’s unwavering backing of Israel.

Biden’s support for Israel does not come as a surprise to those familiar with his longstanding diplomatic ties to the country. His deep understanding of Zionism and commitment to Israel’s security have been evident throughout his political career. He recognizes the importance of Israel as a haven for stateless Jews, emphasizing that no Jew is safe without a state like Israel.

Unfortunately, even Biden’s pro-Israel stance has faced criticism from the right due to the polarized political climate. Some argue that Biden’s association with former President Obama’s Middle East policies, including the deal with Iran, puts Israel at risk. Additionally, concerns have been voiced regarding the influence of progressive voices critical of Israel within the Democratic Party.

However, Biden’s actions since October 7 have appeased these concerns. He immediately engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning against exploiting Israel’s vulnerability. He symbolically draped the White House in the colors of the Israeli flag and unequivocally condemned the attack as “pure, unadulterated evil.” Biden has taken concrete steps to protect American Jews and has personally gone to great lengths to secure the release of hostages.

To further demonstrate his support, Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken on an extended Middle East tour to gather regional backing for Israel. He even deployed two aircraft carriers to the region as a show of force and commitment to Israel’s security.

During his lightning trip to Israel, Biden attended a government meeting, met with survivors, and delivered a poignant speech reflecting on the stages of Jewish mourning. The President’s unwavering stance against calls to cease Israeli bombing in Gaza has also gained him appreciation from conservatives who admire his commitment to defeating Hamas.

Rejecting widespread criticism of Israel, Biden publicly expressed his belief in Israeli claims regarding an explosion at a Gaza City hospital, attributing it to Islamist terrorists. His insistence on this matter during his Oval Office address further emphasized his concern and support.

In his address, Biden also highlighted the importance of defending democracy by linking attacks on Israel to attacks on Ukraine, demonstrating the interconnectedness of these global challenges.

President Biden’s steadfast support of Israel has won him new fans and respect from both his critics and supporters. His strong and unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and his unwavering stance against terrorism have proven his dedication to defending democratic values and preserving peace.

