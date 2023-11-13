New Article: Hurricane Lee Poses Potential Threat to US East Coast

Category 3 Hurricane Lee, currently located hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean, is expected to have an impact on the US Atlantic seaboard this weekend. While the storm’s final track remains uncertain, forecasters caution that dangerous conditions will likely arise along the East Coast.

As of Saturday morning, Lee had sustained winds of 115 mph, just below its previous Category 5 status. Although it may weaken slightly, the hurricane is projected to regain strength over the weekend and maintain its intensity throughout next week.

Experts at the National Hurricane Center have expressed low confidence in predicting Lee’s exact intensity, but they believe the storm will remain dangerous for at least the next five days. Regardless of its final trajectory, Lee is anticipated to bring hazardous coastal conditions, including rip currents and large waves, to parts of the US as early as Sunday.

The hurricane center warns that dangerous surf and rip currents will begin to affect most of the US East Coast on Sunday and Monday, with conditions worsening as the week progresses. This poses a significant threat to the safety of beachgoers and coastal communities.

Not only will the US be impacted, but the Caribbean islands will also experience the effects of Lee as it moves slowly west-northwest through the Atlantic. Although it is expected to pass to the north of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the northern Leeward Islands, the storm will generate swells that will affect these regions. Swells from Lee will also reach the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda, potentially causing life-threatening surf and rip conditions.

Lee’s remarkable strength places it among a select group of storms. Only 2% of Atlantic storms reach Category 5 status, and since 1924, there have been only 40 Category 5 hurricanes recorded in this region. Lee underwent rapid intensification, increasing its wind speeds by 85 mph in just 24 hours, a feat comparable to Hurricane Matthew’s rapid intensification in 2016.

Reaching Category 5 strength requires ideal conditions, including warm water, moist air, and light upper-level winds. Lee had all of these factors, particularly warm water due to record-breaking summer temperatures. The sea-surface temperatures along Lee’s path are significantly higher than normal, contributed to by the exceptionally warm summer.

Interestingly, the occurrence of Category 5 hurricanes has become more frequent in recent years. Since 2016, there have been eight Category 5 storms, representing 20% of all Category 5 hurricanes in the NOAA’s hurricane database. This trend is not exclusive to the Atlantic, as all seven ocean basins capable of generating tropical cyclones have experienced Category 5 storms this year.

The precise trajectory of Hurricane Lee and its potential proximity to the US East Coast will be determined by various steering factors in the atmosphere. While computer models suggest that Lee will turn north early next week, the timing and extent of its westward track will determine its proximity to the US.

In conclusion, Hurricane Lee poses a significant threat to the US East Coast, with dangerous conditions expected to emerge along the shoreline. Coastal residents and visitors should remain vigilant and heed all warnings and advisories issued by local authorities. Stay tuned for further updates on Lee’s track and potential impacts.