Earthquakes Rock Afghanistan: Devastation in Herat Province

The western region of Afghanistan was struck by a series of powerful earthquakes, resulting in widespread devastation and loss of life. According to a spokesperson from the Taliban government, at least 2,000 people have been killed, making it one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit the country in the past two decades.

Although the exact number of casualties could not be independently verified, this disaster surpasses the toll of the earthquake that occurred in eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, which claimed the lives of 1,000 individuals. The magnitude of the tremors reported by the United States Geological Survey was 6.3, with the epicenter located 40 kilometers northwest of Herat city. Additionally, a 5.5 magnitude aftershock occurred.

The Zenda Jan district in Herat province bore the brunt of the quakes and aftershocks, devastating four villages and leaving dozens of houses damaged. Residents reported feeling at least five strong earthquakes around noon, causing widespread panic. Abdul Shakor Samadi, a resident of Herat city, described how people fled their homes, leaving houses, offices, and shops deserted out of fear of further tremors.

The immediate response to the catastrophe included the dispatch of 12 ambulance cars by the World Health Organization in Afghanistan to evacuate the injured to hospitals. Many of the affected individuals were women and children. Despite the challenges posed by disrupted telephone connections in Herat, efforts are underway to ascertain the full extent of the damage and provide necessary assistance.

Furthermore, the impact of the earthquakes was not limited to Herat province alone. The tremors were felt in the neighboring Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis. Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, expressed his condolences for the lives lost and injuries sustained in Herat and Badghis.

This recent catastrophe serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerability faced by nations prone to seismic activity. Efforts to strengthen infrastructure, improve emergency response capabilities, and prioritize the safety of citizens will be crucial in mitigating the impact of future earthquakes in Afghanistan.