EARTH-SHATTERING EARTHQUAKE DEVASTATES MOROCCO, LEADING TO WIDESPREAD DESTRUCTION

In a tragic turn of events, a powerful earthquake rattled Morocco late Friday night, resulting in a devastating loss of life and significant damage to buildings and historical landmarks in major cities. The Interior Ministry of Morocco confirmed that at least 296 people lost their lives in the provinces close to the epicenter of the quake. Furthermore, 153 individuals were injured and rushed to hospitals for immediate medical attention. Most of the destruction occurred in rural areas, away from urban centers.

Heart-wrenching videos shared on social media unveiled the horrifying aftermath of the earthquake. Buildings were reduced to heaps of rubble and dust, while the celebrated red walls surrounding Marrakech’s old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, suffered severe damage. Witnesses also captured the chaos as people fled restaurants in terror while the vibrant beats of club music echoed around the city.

After enduring such devastation, many Moroccans chose to remain outside, seeking refuge in the streets out of fear of aftershocks and further structural collapses. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.8, with shaking that lasted for several seconds. However, Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network registered it at a terrifying 7 on the Richter scale. Just 19 minutes later, the U.S. agency recorded an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9.

Discrepancies in the early measurements of earthquakes are not uncommon. Nevertheless, both readings indicate that this was the most forceful earthquake Morocco has experienced in years. Although North Africa is not prone to frequent seismic activity, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Agadir in 1960, resulting in a significant loss of life.

The epicenter of this devastating earthquake was located high in the Atlas Mountains, approximately 70 kilometers south of Marrakech. It was near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa, as well as Oukaimeden, a beloved skiing resort in Morocco. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 18 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. However, Morocco’s seismic agency estimated it to be at a depth of 8 kilometers.

As of the early hours of Saturday morning, Moroccan officials and the country’s official news agency had not released any official information regarding the extent of casualties or damages. Typically, the government utilizes the official news agency to communicate crucial information about such critical events to the public.

The impact of the earthquake was felt far and wide, reaching as far as Portugal and Algeria. Both the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria’s Civil Defense agency, responsible for managing emergency response operations, confirmed the tremors in their respective countries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why did the earthquake cause so much damage?

The earthquake’s destructive power can be attributed to its high magnitude and the proximity of its epicenter to major cities and historical landmarks, leaving them vulnerable to the force of the tremors. Are earthquakes common in Morocco?

No, earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, including Morocco. However, the region has experienced significant earthquakes in the past, with the most notable being the 1960 earthquake near Agadir. Were there any warnings or predictions of this earthquake?

Earthquakes are unpredictable by nature, making it challenging to provide specific warnings or predictions. However, seismic activity is closely monitored in many regions, including Morocco, to identify potential patterns or trends. What should individuals do in the event of an earthquake?

It is crucial to be prepared for earthquakes by familiarizing yourself with emergency protocols and creating a safety plan for your household. During an earthquake, seek shelter in a safe area away from windows and heavy objects that may fall. How can I help those affected by the earthquake in Morocco?

Donations to reputable humanitarian organizations involved in disaster relief efforts can provide crucial support to those affected by the earthquake. Additionally, spreading awareness through social media and encouraging others to contribute can make a significant impact.

