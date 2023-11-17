The Impact of a Powerful Earthquake on Southern Philippines

A strong undersea earthquake struck the southern part of the Philippines, resulting in the dramatic collapse of ceilings in shopping malls, causing panic and chaos among shoppers. Despite the alarming scene, no tsunami warning was issued in response to the earthquake.

The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 6.7, originated approximately 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias, situated at the southern tip of the Philippines. With a depth of 78 kilometers (48 miles), the seismic activity was significant, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Videos shared on social media platforms captured the harrowing moments as ceilings fell in two prominent malls. Shoppers were seen reacting with fear and distress, seeking shelter while pillars around them swayed. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported at the SM City General Santos and Robinsons GenSan malls, both of which temporarily closed their doors.

Following the aftermath of the earthquake, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promptly directed government agencies to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals affected by the seismic event. Recognizing the inherent risks presented by the Philippines’ geographical location, known as the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” President Marcos Jr.’s instruction underlines the country’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens in times of natural disasters.

FAQ:

Q: What is the magnitude of the earthquake?

A: The earthquake measured a magnitude of 6.7.

Q: What was the distance of the earthquake’s epicenter from Burias?

A: The earthquake originated approximately 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias.

Q: Was there a tsunami warning issued?

A: No, there was no tsunami warning issued in response to the earthquake.

Q: Were there any casualties or injuries reported at the malls?

A: Fortunately, there were no injuries reported at the affected malls.

Q: What is the “Ring of Fire”?

A: The “Ring of Fire” refers to an arc of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, known for its high volcanic activity and regular earthquakes.

[Sources]

U.S. Geological Survey: www.usgs.gov