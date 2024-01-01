Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Western Coastline Sparking Tsunami Concerns

A strong earthquake rattled Japan’s west coast, triggering tsunami warnings and urging residents to seek higher ground. The Japan Meterological Agency recorded a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 for the quake that hit Ishikawa and nearby prefectures. Meanwhile, the U.S. Geological Survey documented a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 for another quake in the same area.

The potential tsunami, reaching heights of up to 5 meters (16 feet) in Ishikawa, prompted warnings on national television for people in the region to quickly move to safer, elevated areas. According to the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is a risk of hazardous tsunami waves within 300 km (186 miles) of the quake’s epicenter along the Japanese coasts. The Japan Meteorological Agency also cautioned that the waves could reach heights of up to five meters.

In response to the earthquake, power companies responsible for operating nuclear plants in the affected region conducted checks for any irregularities. Fortunately, they reported no immediate issues, and the government later confirmed the safety of the plants.

According to Yoshimasa Hayashi, a spokesperson for the national government, there have been no abnormalities found at the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa, as well as other stations. This assurance brought relief to the local communities and the public.

It’s crucial to remember the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan on March 11, 2011. This catastrophic event caused extensive damage along the country’s coastline and triggered meltdowns in Fukushima’s nuclear reactors.

