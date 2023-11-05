Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan Again, Leaving Devastation in Its Wake

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 has once again rocked western Afghanistan, further exacerbating the already dire situation in the region. Just over a week ago, a series of strong quakes and aftershocks ravaged the same province, claiming thousands of lives and reducing entire villages to rubble.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the latest quake was located about 21 miles outside of Herat, the provincial capital, and it occurred five miles below the surface. The impact has been devastating, with reports from Save the Children indicating that at least four people have lost their lives and 153 others have been injured. In the Baloch area of Rabat Sangi district, where the quake hit hardest, entire communities have been reduced to rubble.

Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, a resident of Herat city, described the scene as one of utter devastation, with most houses damaged, and people living in fear. In a remarkable show of solidarity, Rafiqi and other residents have come together to donate blood at the local hospital, recognizing the urgent need for support.

The scale of destruction caused by the earthquakes that began on October 7th is unprecedented in recent Afghan history. In the previous quakes, over 90% of the victims were women and children, highlighting the vulnerability of these populations. The Taliban has reported that more than 2,000 people have lost their lives across the province, with the majority of casualties occurring in the Zenda Jan district, the epicenter of the initial quake.

The impact of these seismic events extends far beyond flattened homes and infrastructure. Survivors are grappling with the loss of multiple family members, and in many areas, the living are outnumbered by volunteers who have arrived to search for survivors and assist in the burial process.

The road to recovery will be long and arduous for those affected by this latest earthquake. It is imperative that the international community rallies together to provide the necessary aid and support to ensure the well-being and resilience of the Afghan people in the face of such immense challenges.