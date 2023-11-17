The Impact of a Devastating Earthquake in Morocco

An intense earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale recently struck central Morocco, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This seismic event, which originated in the High Atlas Mountains, approximately 44 miles southwest of Marrakesh, caused considerable damage and claimed the lives of at least 820 people.

The earthquake, which occurred at around 11:11 p.m. local time, was followed by a 4.9 aftershock approximately 19 minutes later. The epicenter of the quake was situated at a depth of 18.5km, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

Numerous areas were affected by the earthquake, including Marrakesh and several southern regions. The interior ministry of Morocco confirmed that casualties were reported in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, Taroudant, and Marrakesh. With many victims believed to be located in remote locations, relief efforts have become a challenging task.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the Moroccan government urged residents to remain outside their homes due to the risk of severe aftershocks. As a result, countless individuals spent the night in open spaces, fearing further tremors. Local hospitals in Marrakesh have been inundated with injured individuals, prompting authorities to issue a plea for blood donations.

The Medina, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also suffered significant damage along with reports of families trapped beneath the rubble of their collapsed homes. Despite the availability of video footage, the exact locations of the affected buildings remain undisclosed.

Survivors vividly described the panic and distress caused by the earthquake. One witness, Abdelhak El Amrani, recounted the traumatic experience of feeling the violent tremors and witnessing the movement of buildings. Power and phone lines were disrupted for several minutes, exacerbating the chaos.

The impact of the earthquake extended beyond Marrakesh. Tremors were reportedly felt as far as Rabat, the capital city, located about 350km away, as well as Casablanca and Essaouira. The remote mountain villages near the earthquake’s epicenter, characterized by simple structures, are particularly vulnerable, and it may take time to assess the full extent of the damage and casualties.

The international community has expressed its solidarity and support for Morocco in the aftermath of this tragic event. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the country of assistance, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron both offered their condolences and aid.

As preparations for relief efforts and recovery continue, it is essential to remember the resilience and unity that emerges during times of crisis. The people of Morocco have displayed remarkable strength and perseverance in the face of this devastating earthquake, drawing inspiration from their community and the support of nations around the world.

