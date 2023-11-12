New Article: Mysterious Warehouse Explosion Sends Shockwaves Through Tashkent

In a shocking incident that bewildered the residents of Tashkent, a powerful explosion rocked a warehouse near the city’s airport, leaving one person dead and injuring a staggering 162 others. The blast occurred with such intensity that it shattered windows in nearby apartment buildings and caused a fierce fire to engulf the area.

Tragically, a teenager lost his life in the aftermath of the explosion when a window frame fell upon him. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health confirmed this devastating news, expressing their condolences to the victim’s family.

Emergency services quickly mobilized to attend to the injured, with 138 individuals receiving medical treatment and 24 being admitted to hospitals for more serious injuries. Meanwhile, flights at Tashkent’s international airport continued to operate without disruption, according to authorities.

As images and videos flooded social media platforms, the scale of the disaster became apparent. The night sky was illuminated by raging flames, leaving a massive plume of smoke hanging over the warehouse. However, the cause behind this catastrophic explosion remains unknown at this time.

In an effort to uncover the truth, a specialized laboratory has been established at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation, as confirmed by the emergencies ministry. Their primary objective is to determine the root cause of the explosion and prevent any further incidents in the future.

Despite the chaos and destruction caused by the blast, the emergencies ministry assured the public that the situation was under control. However, the lingering uncertainty surrounding the explosion has left many residents in a state of shock and fear.

According to a post by Uzbek outlet Daryo, at least 16 fire and rescue crews were dispatched to combat the raging inferno at one of the warehouses located in Sergeli district near the airport. The blast’s impact reverberated through the neighborhood, damaging windows and interiors of several houses. Ambulances worked tirelessly to evacuate the wounded, as reported by the AFP news agency.

The hours following the initial blast were marred by continued explosions, as emergency crews valiantly fought to extinguish the fire. The residents living in close proximity to the warehouse experienced an alarming wake-up call, mistaking the force of the explosion for an earthquake. One such resident, Koutepov Moustafo, a 72-year-old retiree, recounted the terrifying moment, “I woke up at night. I thought it was an earthquake. Then I saw the fire. My son was injured in the leg.”

With investigations ongoing, the people of Tashkent eagerly await answers. The full extent of the damage caused by the explosion is still being assessed, but the impact of this tragedy will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of the affected communities for years to come.

