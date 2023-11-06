Breaking: Major Earthquake Shakes Morocco, Causing Widespread Damage

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late on Friday evening, causing significant damage across the country. The epicenter of the quake was located 72 kilometers west of Marrakesh, a major economic center. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed that the epicenter was near the popular ski resort of Oukaïmedene in the Atlas Mountains.

Although there are no immediate reports of casualties, videos and images shared on social media depict scenes of destruction. Dust clouds and piles of rubble are seen as walls crumble under the force of the earthquake. Terrified residents can be seen running out of buildings, seeking safety on the streets.

According to the USGS, earthquakes of this magnitude are uncommon but not unexpected in the region. However, it has been over 120 years since a quake of this size occurred in Morocco. The agency reports that since 1900, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger within 500 kilometers of this particular earthquake.

Most previous earthquakes in the area have occurred further to the east. The USGS also noted that Friday’s quake was relatively shallow, happening at a depth of 18.5 kilometers. It was caused by oblique-reverse faulting in the Atlas Mountains.

This event serves as a reminder of the seismic activity in the region, and the importance of preparedness measures. Moroccan authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and ensuring the safety of residents. Updates on the situation will follow as more information becomes available.

This breaking news story underscores the need for continued monitoring of seismic activity and the implementation of robust infrastructure to minimize the impact of earthquakes. As the affected communities begin to recover and rebuild, it is crucial for them to receive support from national and international organizations to ensure their safety and wellbeing.