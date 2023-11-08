Tropical Storm Philippe Transitions to Post-Tropical Cyclone as it Approaches Bermuda and New England

Tropical Storm Philippe has undergone a significant transition and is now classified as a post-tropical cyclone. While it may no longer be classified as an official tropical storm, this system is still expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the Northeast and Canada over the weekend.

As of Friday morning, Philippe was located approximately 110 miles south of Bermuda, moving at a speed of 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm’s center is projected to pass near Bermuda before reaching the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine by Saturday night or Sunday.

Although it is not expected to intensify into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center warns that some strengthening is still possible over the next day or so. The main concern associated with this weather system is the potential for heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

Bermuda is expected to receive around one to three inches of rainfall by Friday. The remnants of Philippe will then move through portions of New York, New England, and southeast Canada, with rainfall amounts ranging from one to three inches. Some areas could even experience up to five inches of rain. The NHC has issued a warning of “isolated to scattered instances of urban and flash flooding” in the affected regions.

Additionally, large swells from Philippe, combined with another weather system, will continue to impact Bermuda over the next few days. These swells are also extending along the southeastern U.S. coast and will gradually move northward along the East Coast, posing a significant threat of life-threatening surf and rip currents.

While forecast models are not universally accurate, the National Hurricane Center relies on the top-performing models to make their predictions. These models help in providing valuable insights and guidance for potential paths and impacts of the storm.

As Philippe makes its way towards Bermuda and the northeastern coast of North America, residents in these areas should remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest information from local authorities and weather agencies to ensure their safety and take necessary precautions against any potential hazards.