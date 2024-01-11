New Article: Public Outrage Reignited by TV Show Exposing the Post Office Scandal

A recent hit TV series has once again shed light on a scandal that has been described as the “most widespread miscarriage of justice” in the history of the United Kingdom. This scandal has had devastating consequences for hundreds of postal workers, whose lives were irreparably damaged.

The scandal revolves around a fault in the computer software used by the Post Office, a state-owned private company that employs thousands of people across the country. This software issue led to the imprisonment of around 230 employees on false charges of theft, fraud, and false accounting.

Between 1999 and 2015, a staggering 736 sub-postmasters, who are self-employed branch managers under contract to the Post Office, were prosecuted and convicted of financial misconduct. These convictions were based on inaccurate data generated by Horizon, a software program developed by Fujitsu, a Japanese company.

The accusations and subsequent convictions affected even more people. Thousands were forced to repay non-existent losses resulting from the software failure, which pushed many into financial ruin, serious illness, and tragically, suicide. The sub-postmasters were held accountable for any deficits incurred by their branches under their contracts with the Post Office, meaning they had to shoulder the burden of repaying the erroneous losses out of their own pockets.

After a long legal battle led by the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), the High Court ruled in 2019 that the Horizon software was responsible for the losses. In response to this ruling, a public inquiry was initiated by the government.

The Horizon software, created by Fujitsu in 1999, was meant to manage financial transactions in Post Office branches. However, it soon became apparent that the software was generating false reports of cash shortfalls. Despite warnings from Post Office staff, senior leadership ignored these concerns and instead accused postmasters of financial wrongdoing. Private prosecutions were launched against employees who attempted to manually alter data or were unable to repay the non-existent losses, often amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.

While 93 convictions have been overturned so far, the remaining cases are still under assessment. Moreover, the thousands of individuals who lost their homes, livelihoods, or declared bankruptcy have yet to receive substantial compensation.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission, responsible for reviewing criminal cases involving potential miscarriages of justice, labeled the Post Office Horizon scandal as the “most widespread miscarriage of justice” it has ever encountered.

Responding to the public outcry, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared the scandal as “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history.” He has announced that the government will introduce new legislation to ensure swift exoneration and compensation for all those who were wrongfully convicted.

The recent four-part ITV docu-drama, “Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” focuses on the efforts of former sub-postmaster Alan Bates to bring about justice and highlights the impact of the scandal on the lives of those affected. This TV series has sparked renewed calls for mass exonerations and compensation for the victims.

In light of the renewed public anger, Paula Vennells, the former CEO of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019, has returned her prestigious CBE honors award.

Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake has stated that if the ongoing public inquiry places blame on Fujitsu, the government is willing to pursue the Japanese IT firm for compensation.

The stories of dozens of victims have been shared through major news outlets, revealing the abuse they faced in their communities. Many spoke about the bullying their children experienced as a result of the false allegations and negative publicity during that time.

Tom Hedges, a former subpostmaster, expressed how his life and the lives of his family were “wrecked” by the allegations. Thankfully, his conviction was overturned in 2021. However, he acknowledges that many others weren’t as fortunate.

The public inquiry is ongoing, with a disclosure hearing being held recently. This inquiry is expected to extend into the near future as efforts continue to uncover the full extent of the Post Office scandal and provide justice and compensation for all those affected.

