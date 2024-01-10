New Legislation Set to Clear Convictions in Post Office Scandal

In a groundbreaking move, the government has announced emergency laws to clear the names of hundreds of individuals who were wrongly convicted in the Post Office scandal. The scandal, which spanned over 16 years, saw the prosecution of sub-postmasters and mistresses based on faulty accounting software known as the Horizon IT system.

The new legislation, introduced by Postal Affairs Minister Kevin Hollinrake, aims to swiftly exonerate and compensate the victims of this “brutal and arbitrary exercise of power.” The Post Office has been criticized for its incompetence and malevolence, as evidence emerging from the ongoing public inquiry into the scandal suggests.

In England and Wales, all previous convictions will be overturned, and those affected will be compensated under the new law. The Scottish government has also announced plans to clear the names of those convicted in Scotland, which operates under a separate legal system. The aim is to complete the process of overturning convictions by the end of 2024.

While the full details of the legislation have yet to be published, the government has assured that convictions will not be lifted until former sub-postmasters and postmistresses sign a declaration stating that they have not committed any crimes. This measure is intended to prevent guilty individuals from wrongfully benefiting from compensation payments.

By taking this unprecedented step of overturning convictions through an Act of Parliament, the government acknowledges the potential ramifications on the legal system and the important constitutional issues it raises. However, it is estimated that only a small proportion of those affected were genuinely guilty of a crime.

The compensation package includes a one-off payment of £75,000 for the ex-postmasters who took part in a group court case against the Post Office. Additionally, a compensation payment of £600,000 will be available to those who have cleared their names through the courts and sign the declaration.

In light of these developments, many people are questioning why action has only been taken now, after more than a decade of knowing about the problem. Minister Kevin Hollinrake attributed the decision to the recent ITV drama series that shed light on the scandal, stating that it had moved both the public and people in government.

Although there are concerns about the impact on the independence of the courts, the government believes that this legislation is a necessary step toward rectifying the injustice faced by the victims of the Post Office scandal.

