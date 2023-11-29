Poland’s Proposal to Send Advisors to Finnish Border Raises Concerns

Amidst growing tensions between Poland and Russia, media reports suggest that Poland is considering sending a team of military advisors to Finland’s border with Russia. While the intention behind this move is to support Finland in the face of a potential hybrid attack, it is important to consider the implications and potential consequences of such an action.

Poland’s Head of National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, stated on social media that the team of military advisors would provide on-site knowledge and operational support for border security. This proposal comes in response to an alleged orchestrated wave of refugee arrivals that Finland believes was initiated by Russia. It is crucial to note that Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in this matter.

Finnish authorities, when contacted by Reuters, claimed to be unaware of Poland’s plans and were unable to provide any immediate comments. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, who recently visited Poland, was also not available for comment at the time.

Reacting to the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed his concerns, labeling the potential troop movement as an “absolutely redundant measure.” He emphasized that there was no threat to warrant such an action and highlighted the fact that an increase in military units on their borders could be perceived as a threat by Russia.

The notion of deploying troops to the Finnish border without provocation raises eyebrows and concerns. It is important to carefully evaluate the consequences of such actions, as they have the potential to further escalate tensions between neighboring countries.

While Poland’s intention might be to support Finland and ensure border security, it is crucial to approach this matter with caution. Open dialogue and diplomatic channels should be utilized to address concerns and ease tensions rather than resorting to military measures.

