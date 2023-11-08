Political Turmoil in Portugal as Prime Minister Faces Corruption Probe

In a shocking turn of events, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has submitted his resignation amid a corruption investigation against him. The country’s attorney general confirmed that Costa is being probed under a corruption probe. While speaking at a televised news conference, Costa expressed his surprise about the criminal case and vehemently denied any involvement in illicit activities.

The gravity of the charges against him has made it impossible for Costa to continue in the post, citing incompatibility with the dignity of the office of prime minister. Now, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will face the decision of either dissolving parliament and calling for new elections or selecting a new prime minister from Costa’s Socialist Party. Party leaders are scheduled to meet, followed by a meeting of the Council of State, an advisory body to the president.

The investigation comes after the national police conducted searches at Costa’s residence and government ministry buildings. The sweep is part of a corruption probe linked to lithium exploration schemes in the country’s north and a green hydrogen mega-project in Sines. Costa’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária, was also detained, along with Minister of Infrastructure João Galamba and head of the Portuguese Environment Agency Nuno Lacasta.

Costa’s socialist government has been a strong supporter of lithium extraction schemes despite controversies surrounding the projects. Critics raise concerns about the low quality of the material to be extracted and the potential environmental damage. In fact, a major mining project in the Montealegre region was canceled after investigations revealed these controversies.

While Costa’s tenure as prime minister saw Portugal experience a tourism boom and economic growth, his government faced criticism for its promotion of low-paid service-sector jobs and tax breaks for digital nomads. Dissatisfaction among public sector workers, lack of investment in education and healthcare, and inaction during a housing crisis strained Costa’s popularity. However, in the 2022 legislative elections, his party gained an absolute majority in Parliament.

This resignation marks the end of an era for Costa, who has been one of the EU’s longest-serving prime ministers. His aspirations for the post of European Council president seem unlikely now. Costa’s departure leaves the path open for potential successors to fill the role. The political landscape in Portugal is undoubtedly turbulent, and the future of the country’s leadership remains uncertain.