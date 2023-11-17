Portuguese Central Bank Investigates Governor’s Conduct

By [Your Name]

LISBON – The Bank of Portugal is launching an inquiry into the behavior of Governor Mario Centeno, amidst concerns over his independence. The move comes after former Prime Minister Antonio Costa proposed Centeno as a potential replacement before stepping down due to an ongoing investigation into his government’s handling of green energy projects.

The ethical committee of the Bank of Portugal will convene to assess the allegations against Centeno on Monday. Local media reports that his swift transition from the finance ministry to the central bank in 2020 raised suspicions previously, and his acceptance of the proposal to become premier further fueled concerns about his ties to the Socialist party (PS).

Opposition parties wasted no time condemning the situation, with the leader of the main opposition Social Democrats, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, criticizing Centeno’s perceived lack of independence. The parliamentary leader accused Centeno of being influenced by political affiliations, casting doubt on his ability to impartially fulfill his role as central bank governor.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, however, rebuffed Costa’s suggestion and called for a snap election instead. The rejection of Centeno’s potential appointment has intensified the scrutiny surrounding his conduct and the extent of his political allegiances.

In response to the criticism, Costa defended his recommendation, citing Centeno’s extensive government experience and international acclaim. The former finance minister’s tenure as the president of the Eurogroup, a prestigious position among eurozone finance ministers, was highlighted as a testament to his leadership and expertise.

The Bank of Portugal’s ethics committee is now focused on evaluating the allegations of lack of independence in relation to the governor’s conduct. The committee, responsible for supervising the behavior of the bank’s directors, is expected to release its opinion shortly after the meeting. It meets regularly to ensure compliance with ethical standards and address any concerns that may arise.

Centeno’s position as governor of the Portuguese Central Bank hangs in the balance as the investigation unfolds. The inquiry will shed light on the implications of his potential role as prime minister and his ability to act independently in overseeing monetary policy and financial stability.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the inquiry by the Bank of Portugal?

A: The inquiry aims to evaluate the conduct of Governor Mario Centeno in light of concerns regarding his independence.

Q: Why did former Prime Minister Antonio Costa propose Centeno as a potential replacement?

A: Costa suggested Centeno due to his extensive government experience and international recognition as the president of the Eurogroup.

Q: What concerns have been raised about Centeno’s independence?

A: There are concerns that Centeno’s close ties to the Socialist party may compromise his impartiality as central bank governor.

Q: What role does the Bank of Portugal’s ethics committee play?

A: The ethics committee is responsible for supervising the behavior of the bank’s directors and ensuring adherence to ethical standards.

