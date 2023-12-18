Portugal’s Socialist Party Elects New Leader, Pedro Nuno Santos, in the Face of Political Turmoil

Portugal’s political landscape is undergoing a significant shift as the Socialist Party (PS) prepares for the next parliamentary elections. Pedro Nuno Santos, a former infrastructure minister, emerged victorious in the PS election, securing 62 percent of the vote against Interior Minister Jose Luis Carneiro. This development comes in the wake of Antonio Costa’s resignation, which was prompted by a corruption probe involving him and members of his administration.

The upcoming snap election, scheduled for March 10, will see Nuno Santos go head-to-head with Luis Montenegro from the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD). The outcome of this election will determine the direction of Portuguese politics in the near future.

In light of Costa’s resignation, the EU also felt the ripples of this political upheaval. Costa, previously seen as a potential frontrunner for a key EU role, has now receded from the limelight.

As the election looms, it appears that Portugal’s two-party system may face disruption with the rise of the hard-right Chega party. While most polls indicate a closely contested race between the PS and PSD, the Chega party is gaining traction and could significantly alter the political landscape.

Following his victory, Nuno Santos emphasized the need for unity within the Socialist Party, underscoring the significance of presenting an ambitious and reformist agenda to the electorate.

Nuno Santos is renowned for his negotiation prowess, which played a crucial role in the Socialists’ ability to form a government with far-left parties in 2015. However, his tenure as infrastructure minister was not without controversy. He resigned amid a scandal involving a substantial severance payment made by the national airline TAP, which fell under his responsibility.

