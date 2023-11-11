Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Portugal Shifts its Stance on Digital Nomads as Tax Benefits are Scrapped

In a surprising move, Portugal is set to abandon its tax breaks for digital nomads, signaling a significant shift in the country’s policy towards foreign workers. The decision comes as native residents voice concerns about the impact of these schemes on the housing market.

Prime Minister António Costa revealed in an interview with CNN Portugal that the country’s non-habitual resident (NHR) regime, which grants tax benefits to foreign workers, will be discontinued next year. Deloitte explains that under this regime, individuals who become tax-residents in Portugal enjoy a special tax rate of 20% for a period of 10 years. This is a stark contrast to Portuguese residents, who are subject to a progressive income tax system with rates ranging from 14.5% to 48%.

Costa admitted that the current policy has led to fiscal injustice and exacerbated the housing crisis within the country. While the regime will continue to apply to those who have already established residency before 2024, the specifics of an alternative tax system for future residents are yet to be determined.

The impact of these changes on digital nomads remains uncertain. The Prime Minister’s office has not provided details on how the new rules will affect this group, nor is it clear how the shift in policy will intersect with the digital nomad visa introduced last year. The D8 visa allows foreigners outside the EU or EEA earning €2,800 a month to work in Portugal for a year.

This alteration in Portugal’s approach may deter high-income workers seeking to relocate to the country. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of digital nomads have flocked to Portugal to take advantage of remote work opportunities. Lisbon, the capital city, has been particularly popular, with data from Nomad List revealing that it hosts approximately 15,800 digital nomads as of December last year.

However, recent policy changes indicate a desire to level the playing field between local Portuguese workers and expatriates. Since 2012, the golden visa program has offered foreign investors Portuguese citizenship in exchange for significant investments, including real estate purchases totaling at least €350,000. The program has attracted billions of euros in investment, primarily in the real estate sector. Nevertheless, the resulting influx of wealthier visitors has driven up housing prices and strained the affordability of housing for Portuguese residents.

The rapid increase in the number of digital nomads, particularly utilizing platforms like Airbnb, has exacerbated the shortage of affordable housing options for local residents. This has led to protests and concerns about gentrification and rising costs of living. Margarida Custódio, a resident of Lisbon, revealed she spends a staggering 90% of her salary on rent alone.

The changes in tax benefits for digital nomads and the discontinuation of the golden visa program indicate a shift in Portugal’s approach to managing foreign workers and investments. While these adjustments aim to address the resulting social issues, the full repercussions on the housing market and digital nomad community remain to be seen.

Sources: CNN, Deloitte, PwC, Nomad List, Politico, The Guardian.