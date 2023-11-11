A Glimpse Into Life in a Deserted Israeli Town

In the wake of a recent attack by Hamas militants, the small Israeli town of Sderot lies abandoned. Once home to over 35,000 residents, the town now stands mostly empty, apart from a few survivors who have chosen to stay behind. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 people in Israel, prompted authorities to swiftly evacuate civilians from Sderot and surrounding areas along the Gaza border.

Amid the wreckage caused by a Hamas rocket, one building in Sderot serves as a refuge for a Ukrainian immigrant who has made it her duty to care for an elderly Holocaust survivor. Struggling to rebuild their lives amidst the chaos, they stand as a testament to the resilience of individuals caught in the crossfire of two devastating wars – one being waged by their home country, and the other being fought on their adoptive soil.

Within the same building, a sense of camaraderie exists among a group of eight Chinese guest workers, all of whom are employed in the construction industry. Forced to share a cramped room, they have brought their own beds and cooking utensils, creating a makeshift home away from home.

Life in Sderot has been forever altered by the recent attack. The once-thriving community now bears the scars of destruction and loss. As residents attempt to come to terms with the reality of rebuilding their lives, questions loom about the long-term effects of such violence and the prospects for a lasting peace in the region.

