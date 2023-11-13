New Threats of Global Conflict Heighten Security Concerns

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, a former Hamas leader has issued a call for “global jihad,” prompting authorities worldwide to take the threat seriously. Khaled Marshal, in a video statement obtained by Reuters, urged Muslims across the world to demonstrate their support for Palestinians by taking to the streets on Friday, October 13. While the term “jihad” traditionally refers to a struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam, Marshal’s call for action has raised concerns about potential violence.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Portland Police Bureau, are urging the public to remain vigilant in light of this development. While there is no credible information about specific threats to Portland, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will allocate resources as needed. In addition, they anticipate that events or protests related to the Israel-Gaza conflict may arise in the coming days, potentially affecting traffic in the area.

Amidst fears of potential violence, it is important to note that peaceful protests are constitutionally protected. The Portland Police Bureau acknowledges the importance of safeguarding First Amendment rights and is dedicated to maintaining public safety and order while respecting lawful assembly and free speech. This delicate balance requires the cooperation and patience of the community.

Law enforcement agencies across the United States, including the New York City Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, are also on heightened alert. Increased uniformed presence can be expected, particularly in areas with large gatherings and cultural sites associated with Jewish and Muslim communities.

The White House, in response to inquiries about the “Day of Jihad,” has acknowledged awareness of the threat. Additionally, the FBI has issued a public safety alert, emphasizing the potential for violence in the U.S. as a consequence of recent Hamas attacks in Israel. While no specific threats have been cited, foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters continue to pose a risk to American citizens both at home and abroad.

As tensions mount on a global scale, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and remain vigilant. The authorities are working diligently to ensure public safety, but it is the responsibility of all citizens to report any suspicious activities or behaviors. By working together, we can help mitigate the risk of violence and maintain peace within our communities.

