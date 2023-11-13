Porsche Faces Backlash for Editing Out Statue in Sports Car Ad

Luxury car brand Porsche is under fire after releasing an advertisement celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 911 that omitted the Cristo Rei statue overlooking Lisbon, Portugal. The German company, known for its luxurious sports cars, launched a campaign honoring six decades of the Porsche 911 and introducing the special edition 2024 Porsche 911 S/T model. The controversial ad showcases the evolution of the Porsche 911, but eagle-eyed viewers noticed the absence of the 92-feet-tall statue of Jesus atop the concrete pedestal.

Porsche faced criticism for editing out the iconic Cristo Rei statue from the ad, with social media users calling attention to the apparent manipulation. In response to the backlash, Porsche issued a statement expressing their regret for the oversight and acknowledging the hurt it caused. They promptly removed the original film and released a new version of the ad that restored the statue’s presence.

The Santuário de Cristo Rei, also known as the Sanctuary of Christ the King, is a popular tourist attraction overlooking the Tagus River in Lisbon. It was built in 1959 as a symbol of gratitude for Portugal’s neutrality during World War II. The outstretched arms of the Christ figure face the city of Lisbon, serving as a reminder of the country’s resilience and peace.

The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T model, showcased in the ad, boasts impressive specifications. With a starting price of $290,000, it delivers 518 horsepower, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 186 mph when equipped with summer tires on a track.

Porsche describes the latest edition of the legendary sports car as a pure representation of the iconic 911. It combines the essence of 60 years of development, featuring a lightweight design, high-performance capabilities, and reduced sound insulation. The result is a vehicle that embodies purism, agility, and unparalleled driving dynamics.

While the controversy surrounding the edited ad put Porsche in the spotlight, the company promptly rectified the situation by re-releasing the video with the statue included. This serves as a reminder for brands to exercise careful consideration when creating content, ensuring that culturally significant symbols are treated with respect and sensitivity.