Controversy Erupts as Adult Film Producer Michael Lucas Associates Himself with Missile Targeting Hamas

In a recent development, adult film producer and porn star Michael Lucas has faced severe criticism for affixing his signature onto a missile intended for Hamas. This act has sparked outrage and prompted some individuals within the industry to sever ties with Lucas.

Lucas, known for his vocal support of Israel, proudly shared an image earlier this month displaying his autograph on the missile. This move has not been well-received, with several porn stars expressing their condemnation and distancing themselves from his studio.

Shahrokh Mosavinejad, one of the aggrieved individuals, emphatically stated, “Considering the act of inscribing notes on missiles as some sort of twisted exhibition of power is tantamount to endorsing the murder and genocide of innocent Palestinian civilians. Those who participate in such actions are, in my view, complicit in these crimes.”

Sean Xavier, another porn star, expressed his disappointment, labeling Lucas’s post as saddening and reprehensible. Xavier announced his decision to no longer promote his work with Lucas’s studio and declined any future offers to collaborate.

It is worth noting that Lucas’s controversial endorsement of Israel has been a well-known stance of his for many years. Notably, one of his films, “Men of Israel,” achieved industry recognition for featuring an all-Jewish cast, a milestone in the adult film world.

Responding to the backlash, Lucas vehemently defended his actions, attributing the criticism to vile antisemitism. He expressed no intentions of deleting his tweet, regardless of the threats he continues to receive, emphasizing his unwavering support for Israel and condemning those who advocate for the murder of Jews and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

