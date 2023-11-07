Lithuania Summons Vatican Diplomat After Pope Francis’ Controversial Remarks on Russia

Lithuania has recently expressed its concerns over Pope Francis’ remarks on “great mother Russia” and has summoned a Vatican diplomat for discussions. The country’s foreign ministry has confirmed that they will be meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio once Archbishop Petar Rajic returns from vacation in early September.

The controversy arose after Pope Francis addressed Russian youths during the All-Russian Meeting of Catholic Youth in St. Petersburg. In his speech, the pope made references to former Russian emperors Peter I and Catherine II, who are known for their roles in expanding Russia’s conquests in Europe. These remarks drew criticism as they were seen by some as praising Russia’s imperialist past, especially considering the Kremlin’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, condemned the pope’s comments, stating that it is unfortunate for ideas that contribute to Russia’s aggressive behavior to come from the leader of the Catholic Church. However, a Vatican spokesperson denied these accusations, clarifying that Pope Francis intended to encourage the preservation and promotion of Russia’s positive cultural and spiritual heritage, rather than glorifying imperialistic ideologies.

It is important to note that Pope Francis has repeatedly criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for an end to the conflict. However, he has also made some controversial remarks that seemed to blame NATO for the situation and has chosen not to directly denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting between Lithuania and the Apostolic Nuncio aims to address the concerns raised by Lithuania regarding the pope’s remarks. It remains to be seen what outcomes or further discussions will result from this diplomatic engagement.