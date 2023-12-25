The Resilience of Bethlehem: A Reflection on Challenging Times

Bethlehem, a city rich in history and significance, has traditionally been a place of joy and celebration during the Christmas season. However, this year’s Christmas Eve was somber and filled with quiet reflection. The ongoing war in Gaza had cast a shadow over the city, leading to the cancellation of public festivities and leaving Bethlehem devoid of its usual vibrant atmosphere.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, made his way to Bethlehem to lead the midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity. This ancient basilica, built upon the grotto believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, serves as a symbol of hope and faith for millions of Christians worldwide.

In his homily, Cardinal Pizzaballa acknowledged the darkness that surrounds us, referring to the “hatred, resentment, and the spirit of revenge” that can dwell in our hearts. He called upon the people to search for the light, reminding them of the importance of love and forgiveness during these trying times.

As the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pizzaballa oversees the Catholic churches in Israel, Jordan, Cyprus, the West Bank, and Gaza. His role as Pope Francis’s representative in the Holy Land comes with immense responsibility, especially in a region plagued by conflict and animosity.

The journey from Jerusalem to Bethlehem brought the cardinal face to face with the realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Passing through an Israeli army checkpoint, he witnessed the scars of war, as evidenced by a graffiti-covered watchtower and the remnants of petrol bomb attacks.

Arriving at Manger Square, the heart of Bethlehem’s Christmas celebrations, the cardinal encountered a scene drastically different from previous years. Instead of a bustling square adorned with a towering Christmas tree, only a somber crèche stood, surrounded by barbed wire and rubble. The depiction of the holy family, wrapped in gray shrouds, served as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the people of Bethlehem.

In a significant gesture, the cardinal wore a black-and-white kaffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, during his visit. This act expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and their aspirations for peace and independence. The absence of the usual lively parade of Palestinian Boy Scouts and the presence of a lone troop holding signs advocating for life and peace further underscored the gravity of the situation.

Before entering the Church of the Nativity, Cardinal Pizzaballa took a moment to address the small crowd, emphasizing the need to halt the bombings and restore normalcy to the lives of those affected by the conflict. He recognized that many had lost their homes and called for compassion and support in these trying times.

Speaking to the misery experienced by children affected by the war in Gaza, the Rev. Louis Salman, head of Palestinian Catholic youth groups, highlighted the profound impact of the conflict on the youngest members of society. Their understanding of the situation serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for peace and stability.

In his midnight Mass homily, Cardinal Pizzaballa expressed solidarity with all those suffering due to the war, regardless of their nationality or origin. His thoughts encompassed not only the people of Palestine and Israel but also extended to the broader region. He acknowledged the desperate conditions faced by the inhabitants of Gaza and emphasized the need for compassion and understanding during these difficult times.

For decades, the Palestinian people have yearned for a resolution to the occupation that has shaped their lives. The patriarch noted their prolonged wait for the international community to address their aspirations for freedom and justice. However, in recognizing the pain and suffering experienced by all parties involved, he called for a shift away from hatred and revenge, emphasizing the importance of unity and empathy.

As Bethlehem navigates through these challenging times, its resilience shines through. Despite the absence of traditional festivities, the city continues to be a beacon of hope and faith. The spirit of Christmas remains alive, as local Palestinian Christians filled the pews of the midnight Mass, refusing to let conflict dampen their spirit.

As the world gathers to celebrate Christmas, let us remember Bethlehem, a city that has endured strife and conflict yet remains steadfast in its determination to preserve the message of peace and love. In the face of adversity, Bethlehem serves as a reminder of the power of human resilience and the indomitable spirit that can overcome even the darkest of times.

