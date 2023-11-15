The Vatican Summit Concludes with No Action on Women Deacons and Little Mention of LGBTQ Catholics

In a highly anticipated Vatican summit focused on the future of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis made a significant decision to postpone any action on the ordination of women as deacons and largely overlooked the deep tensions surrounding LGBTQ Catholics. The month-long assembly saw debates on various pressing issues, including the role of women in church ministries, clergy sexual abuse, and the inclusion of LGBTQ Catholics. However, the final report, titled “A synodal church in mission,” adopted a cautious tone and called for further consideration and study on many proposals.

While there were 81 proposals put forth in the report, they were often ambiguous and lacked specificity. The document emphasized the need for additional theological and canonical research, evaluation, and consideration. This careful approach reflects Pope Francis’ broader initiative of creating a more inclusive church structure through his “synod on synodality,” which began in 2021. The newly published report sets the stage for ongoing discussions leading up to next year’s assembly.

The final text was voted on by the participants, with each paragraph requiring a two-thirds majority for passage. Two paragraphs addressing the possibility of women deacons received significant opposition, but ultimately passed. A paragraph concerning clerical celibacy also faced opposition but was approved. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, one of the summit’s organizers, expressed surprise at the favorable vote on women’s leadership, suggesting that resistance may not be as strong as previously thought.

Regarding LGBTQ Catholics, the assembly decided to respect the diverse perspectives within the church and acknowledged that a stronger voice does not automatically guarantee prevalence. This approach left Jesuit Fr. James Martin, a prominent LGBTQ Catholic figure who participated in the synod, disappointed but not surprised by the outcome. He wished that the final synthesis had reflected the frank and open discussions that took place during the assembly.

This year’s summit marked a historic moment as approximately 50 women were granted voting rights, signaling a step towards greater gender representation within the Synod of Bishops. While the final report did not call for the immediate ordination of women as deacons and did not mention ordination for women priests, it did recognize the role of women in church leadership. The report highlighted the need for the church to address issues of clericalism, chauvinism, and the limited recognition of women’s contributions.

The question of ordaining women as deacons received a mixed response from the assembly. Some considered it unacceptable, viewing it as a deviation from tradition, while others saw it as a way to reclaim practices of the Early Church. There were also those who discerned it as a necessary response to the signs of the times. The report emphasized the importance of continuing theological and pastoral research on the topic and called for the presentation of research findings at the next assembly.

Additionally, the report acknowledged the need to address employment injustices and unfair remuneration for women in the church, particularly those in consecrated life who often face exploitation. It raised the question of how the church can include more women in existing ministries and proposed open-ended discussions on the creation of new ministries.

Overall, while the Vatican summit did not bring immediate action on women deacons or provide extensive focus on LGBTQ Catholics, it fostered dialogue and set the groundwork for ongoing debates within the Catholic Church. The complexities surrounding these issues necessitate careful consideration and theological reflection, shaping the way forward for the global institution.