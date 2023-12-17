Cardinal Becciu Sentenced to Prison in Vatican Corruption Scandal

In a landmark trial that has sent shockwaves through the Catholic Church, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former adviser to the Pope, has been found guilty of fraud and embezzlement in a Vatican criminal court. Becciu, once considered a top candidate for the highest position in the Catholic Church, has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

The trial, which lasted for two-and-a-half years and exposed the inner workings of the highest echelons of the Vatican, saw a total of 10 defendants charged with crimes including fraud, abuse of office, and money laundering. All defendants maintained their innocence throughout the proceedings.

The case centered around the controversial purchase of a building in London by the secretariat of state, the Vatican’s administrative and diplomatic department. Becciu, who held a high-ranking position within the secretariat at the time, was implicated in investing over $200 million in a fund managed by Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, which was later found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering.

The court determined that Becciu’s actions were “highly speculative” and irresponsible, as he had invested a significant portion of the secretariat’s holdings with Mincione’s fund. The Vatican eventually sold the building last year, incurring an estimated loss of about 140 million euros.

Furthermore, Becciu was found guilty of embezzlement for directing money and contracts to companies and charities controlled by his brothers in Sardinia. Another accusation involved his involvement in a secret project to secure the freedom of a kidnapped nun in Mali, where he hired an individual who received substantial funds from the Secretariat of State.

The trial also resulted in convictions for other individuals connected to the Vatican’s financial dealings. Italian financier Gianluigi Torzi was found guilty of fraud and extortion for his role in squeezing out Mincione and purchasing the rest of the London building. Additionally, Enrico Crasso, a banker who managed funds for the Secretariat of State, was convicted of money laundering.

Overall, this trial has unveiled the dark underbelly of corruption within the Vatican and has raised serious questions about transparency and accountability within the Catholic Church’s hierarchy. The conviction of a high-ranking cardinal sends a strong message that no one is above the law, even within the holy institution.

FAQs

What was Cardinal Angelo Becciu found guilty of?

Cardinal Angelo Becciu was found guilty of fraud and embezzlement in relation to his involvement in the controversial London building purchase and the diversion of funds to companies controlled by his family. Were there any other individuals convicted in the trial?

Yes, several other individuals were convicted, including Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, banker Enrico Crasso, and Vatican employee Fabrizio Tirabassi, among others. What does this trial mean for the Catholic Church?

The trial has exposed corruption within the Vatican and highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability within the Catholic Church. It serves as a reminder that even high-ranking officials can face legal consequences for their actions.

