Pope Francis Heralds a New Era: Simplicity in Papal Funeral Rites and Burial Outside Vatican

In a bold departure from tradition, Pope Francis has embarked on a mission to simplify the intricate funeral rites of a pontiff and has chosen to be buried outside the confines of the Vatican. Breaking away from the elaborate ceremonies that have characterized papal burials for over a century, the Pope hopes to usher in a new era of modesty and humility.

During an illuminating interview with Mexico’s N+ television, Pope Francis shared his plans for his funeral. In a departure from the norm, the Pontiff expressed his desire to streamline the complex rituals that have been in use for previous popes. Working alongside Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Vatican’s master of ceremonies, the Pope seeks to simplify the book-long funeral rites into a more accessible and inclusive ceremony.

Known for his aversion to opulence and his devotion to simplicity, Pope Francis has eschewed many of the lavish symbols associated with the pontificate. Unlike his predecessors, he wears a faded silver-plated cross instead of a gold one and opts for simple black shoes instead of the revered red “shoes of the fisherman.” In his commitment to austerity, the Pope even wears a plastic watch, gifting his other watches to be auctioned off for charitable causes.

A defining aspect of Pope Francis’ groundbreaking decision is his choice of burial location. Inspired by his deep devotion to the Blessed Mother, the Pope has selected Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore as his final resting place. This basilica holds a special significance for him, as it is where he regularly goes to offer prayers before and after his international travels. It is expected that the funeral Mass itself will be held in the iconic St. Peter’s Square, encompassing the Pope’s commitment to simplicity and accessibility to the masses.

This decision marks a remarkable departure from convention, as many previous popes have been interred in the crypts beneath St. Peter’s Basilica. The last pope to be buried outside the Vatican was Leo XIII, who was laid to rest in the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome after his passing in 1903.

As Pope Francis contemplates his own mortality, he remains resolute in his conviction that papal resignations should not become commonplace. While acknowledging the option of resignation in the face of grave health concerns, as Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013, Pope Francis is determined to uphold the papal office until circumstances deem it necessary to step down. This steadfast approach demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his role as the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church.

With his warm laughter and jovial demeanor, Pope Francis also displayed a candid willingness to stand up to his critics. In particular, he addressed the scrutiny and criticism from more conservative factions within the Church, indicating that he has become less patient in dealing with those who oppose his progressive agenda. This shift in stance highlights the Pope’s resolve to navigate the challenges and complexities of leadership while remaining true to his vision of a more inclusive and compassionate Church.

Regarding his health, Pope Francis assured his followers that he was in good spirits and feeling improved following a bout of bronchitis. After undergoing surgery earlier in the year to repair an abdominal hernia, the Pope has made a complete recovery and is eager to embark on new journeys. In fact, he expressed his hopes to undertake three trips next year, including visits to Polynesia, Belgium, and his native Argentina.

As Pope Francis ushers in this era of simplification and humility, his actions continue to inspire and challenge the world. With his groundbreaking decisions regarding funeral rites and burial, he reinforces the ideals of modesty and accessibility within the Catholic Church. The Pope’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and compassion serves as a beacon of hope for all those seeking spiritual guidance in an increasingly complex world.

Sources:

Reuters