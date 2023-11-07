Pope Francis Defends Decision to Keep Vatican Meeting Behind Closed Doors

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis has defended the decision to hold the discussions of a significant Vatican meeting on the future of the Catholic Church behind closed doors. During a press conference on his return from Mongolia, Francis emphasized that the three-week conference, known as the synod of bishops, was a religious moment for the Church and not a public spectacle.

The synod of bishops, which took place from October 4-29, was preceded by an extraordinary two-year consultation with Catholics worldwide. This particular synod held great anticipation due to its agenda, which included contentious topics like the role of women in decision-making roles, the acceptance of LGBTQ+ Catholics, and celibacy for priests.

While the synod itself is not a decision-making body, many Catholics who participated in the pre-meeting consultations were curious to see how their contributions would be considered. In a departure from tradition, Pope Francis allowed laypeople, including women, to vote alongside bishops on specific proposals.

To ensure a focused and prayerful environment, the Pope made the decision to keep the meeting closed to the media and the public. Rather, a Vatican commission headed by Paolo Ruffini, the Holy See’s communications chief, would report on the developments and general themes discussed without attributing statements to specific individuals.

In response to concerns from conservatives who warned that discussing sexual morality might cause schisms within the Church, Pope Francis dismissed the notion of ideology infiltrating the synod. He stated, “In the synod, there is no place for ideology.”

By maintaining a closed-door policy, Pope Francis aimed to foster a synodal climate centered on prayer and open dialogue, rather than political maneuvering. He affirmed that the synodal process required a spiritual foundation, emphasizing the significance of prayer in facilitating meaningful discussions and decision-making.

While the Pope’s decision has generated both interest and criticism, it highlights the Church’s commitment to inclusivity and exploration of relevant issues. The synod of bishops represents an important stepping stone towards addressing the challenges and aspirations of the Catholic community.