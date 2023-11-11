A New Wave of Transformation as Pope Engages With Young Catholics in Vibrant Lisbon

Pope Francis assured the world today that he remains committed to bringing about significant change within the Church, as he arrived in Lisbon to preside over a large gathering of young Catholics. The purpose of this gathering is to inspire and invigorate a new generation of believers.

Since his papal election in 2013, Pope Francis has embarked on a series of reforms that aim to create a lasting impact within the Church. Acknowledging the delicate balance between pleasing liberal believers and potentially upsetting conservatives, the Pope has been advocating for women to assume more prominent roles within the Church. He is also working towards creating an environment that is more inclusive and accepting towards marginalized groups, including the LGBT community.

Addressing reporters during his flight from Rome, Pope Francis expressed his continued commitment to challenging the status quo. When reminded of his past call for young Catholics to make noise and drive change, he confidently declared, “We will continue to stir things up.”

Despite having recently undergone intestinal surgery and relying on a wheelchair and cane, the 86-year-old Pope appeared in good spirits. He expressed his hopes of returning to Rome on Sunday, feeling rejuvenated by his interaction with the enthusiastic young people present at the World Youth Day event in Lisbon. This festival, held every two to three years in different cities, attracts young Catholics from around the world and is considered the largest Catholic gathering globally.

Young believers, donned in their country’s flags, exuberantly sang and jumped with joy outside the Vatican embassy, where Pope Francis is residing during his visit. Carlos Hernandez, a 20-year-old participant said, “World Youth Day is a symbol of faith and unity, bringing together people from all over the world for a common cause. The atmosphere is incredibly emotional.”

However, the event is not without its shadows. Portugal’s profound clergy sexual abuse scandal has cast a somber tone over the gathering. In a hopeful sentiment, Andrew De Santos, a 35-year-old Australian attendee, expressed his desire for the next generation to move beyond the mistakes of the past.

Less than six months ago, a Portuguese commission report uncovered shocking statistics of sexual abuse by clergy, primarily priests, over a span of seven decades. At least 4,815 minors were reported as victims. Filipa Almeida, a 43-year-old survivor of clergy abuse, voiced her concern, stating, “The reality of abuse is present in all continents, and it’s heartbreaking to know that it will have an impact on this global gathering of young people.”

Pope Francis is expected to meet privately with abuse victims during his visit. As a testament to the Church’s commitment to addressing the issue, a massive billboard raising awareness about clerical sexual abuse was installed overnight in Lisbon ahead of the Pope’s arrival.

In his inaugural address to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and diplomats at a cultural center, Pope Francis acknowledged the numerous challenges faced by the world. He specifically highlighted the war in Ukraine, urging Europe to take decisive action to end conflicts worldwide.

Furthermore, the Pope emphasized the need to divert resources from armaments towards education and family-friendly legislation, with the aim of reversing declining birth rates exacerbated by rising housing costs for young couples. He also called upon Europe to rise to the occasion by providing a warm and inclusive welcome to migrants, both for humanitarian reasons and to address dwindling populations.

As part of his visit to Portugal, Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Fatima, a town north of Lisbon known for the apparitions of the Virgin Mary to three young shepherd children in 1917.

While the event has drawn criticism due to its costs, particularly in one of Western Europe’s poorest nations, where many struggle to meet their basic needs amidst low salaries, inflation, and a housing crisis, it remains a significant opportunity for Pope Francis to connect with the younger generation of Catholics.

As Pope Francis continues to ignite a wave of transformation within the Church, his engagement with young Catholics in Lisbon serves as a reminder of the vibrancy and potential of a new era in Catholicism.

