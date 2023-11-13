Pope’s Visit to Fatima Reverberates with Apocalyptic Prophecies Amidst Ongoing Wars

In a significant visit to the Portuguese town of Fatima, Pope Francis offered prayers at a renowned shrine associated with apocalyptic prophesies of hell, peace, and Soviet communism, which have gained new relevance in light of Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine.

The Pope dedicated his morning in Fatima to praying for sick people and prisoners, joined by pilgrims who arrived at the shrine’s central esplanade before daybreak. As he prayed before a statue of the Madonna, the sky turned smoky black due to nearby wildfires, showering the crowd with ash.

Contrary to expectations, Pope Francis chose to deviate from his prepared remarks and instead delivered a meditation on the embracing nature of the Virgin Mary, to whom the shrine is dedicated. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni clarified that the Pope prefers to address the people he meets directly and speak from his heart, rather than sticking to a script. This approach is consistent with the Pope’s customary practice, particularly when speaking in his native Spanish. Bruni dismissed any speculation regarding other reasons for the changes, including issues with the Pope’s eyesight.

During the visit, Bishop Jose Ornelas of Fatima explicitly mentioned Ukraine in his prayer for peace, aligning himself with the Pope’s call for an end to the conflicts plaguing the world. The Pope’s trip to Fatima was a brief break from his responsibilities in Lisbon, where he presided over World Youth Day celebrations.

The origins of the Fatima story can be traced back to 1917 when three shepherd children, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, and their cousin Lucia, claimed to have witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary six times. The children shared three secrets revealed to them, with the first two predicting a vision of hell and foretelling the end of World War I and the onset of World War II, as well as the rise and fall of Soviet communism. These revelations became a source of inspiration for the Catholic Church in Portugal, which was facing persecution due to anti-clerical laws introduced by the republican government.

After decades of anticipation, the Vatican disclosed the much-awaited third secret in 2000. It described the attempted assassination of St. John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square on May 13, 1981, coinciding with the anniversary of the children’s visions. Lucia, who later became a nun and passed away in 2005, revealed in her writings that Russia would experience conversion and a period of peace if the pope and all the world’s bishops consecrated Russia to the “Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Although John Paul II never explicitly mentioned Russia in his prayer of consecration in 1984, Lucia believed he fulfilled the prophecy. Last year, Pope Francis rectified this omission by consecrating both Russia and Ukraine to Mary in a prayer for peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Pope has consistently made appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine, expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people while refraining from direct criticism of Russia. Recently, he dispatched an envoy to Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington to assist in the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

During his visit to Fatima, Pope Francis seized the opportunity to interact with Portuguese babies, offering them his blessings as he moved through the crowd on his popemobile. He also left a gilded rosary at the feet of the Madonna statue, nestled within her crown, which contains the bullet casing from the 1981 assassination attempt against John Paul II.

The Pope’s visit to Fatima and his prayers for peace add a poignant chapter to the ongoing narrative of wars and conflicts across the globe. While the original prophesies still resonate, the Pope’s presence and actions in Fatima symbolize a persistent hope for peace and a renewed commitment to the values espoused by the Virgin Mary.

