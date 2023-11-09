Pope Francis Inspires Youth at Scholas Occurrentes with Message of Unity

In a heartwarming event during his visit to Lisbon for the 2023 World Youth Day, Pope Francis met with members of the Scholas Occurrentes community. The Pope, known for his commitment to unity and inclusivity, listened to the stories of Paulo, Mariana, and Aledje, three young individuals from different faiths and backgrounds.

Rather than providing direct quotes from the individuals, Pope Francis encouraged them on their shared journey in a broken world, marked by chaos and division. He directed them to continue their efforts in creating a world where fraternity and care for each other will bring harmony.

One notable focus of the gathering was a vibrant mural on the hall’s wall. The Pope described how the depiction of “chaos” in the painting reflects the reality of life and the universe. He emphasized that it is up to each individual to find a path of truth and beauty within the chaos.

Adding his personal touch to the mural, Pope Francis painted a circular stroke in green that seamlessly blended with the existing artwork. As a gift for the students, he also presented an ancient oil on wood artwork of the Good Samaritan, illustrating the importance of extending a helping hand to those in need.

The meeting with Scholas Occurrentes followed the Pope’s visit to the Catholic University of Portugal, where he emphasized the need for a new educational model that fosters fraternity and sharing beyond borders. The event in Cascais provided an informal yet intimate setting for Pope Francis to connect with the young individuals, accompanied by the melancholic notes of Fado, a symbol of Portuguese culture and UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Pope Francis’ message of unity and his commitment to transforming global education resonate strongly with the members of Scholas Occurrentes. Throughout his visit to Lisbon, the Pope continues to inspire young people to embrace diversity and work towards a more harmonious world where everyone feels valued and cared for.