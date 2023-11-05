Pope Francis Urges Students to Embrace Faith and Transform the World

Pope Francis recently addressed university students in Portugal during his Apostolic Journey for World Youth Day, reminding them of the importance of faith in shaping the future. The Holy Father emphasized that “there is no future in a world without God” and encouraged the students to make their faith credible through the choices they make in life.

In his meeting with the students at the Universidade Catòlica Portuguesa, Pope Francis stressed the need for an authentic integral ecology that includes God. He highlighted that faith should not only be a conviction but also a way of life that is convincing to others. The Pope urged the students to reflect the beauty of the Gospel in their actions and to embrace a joyful and radical expression of their faith.

Furthermore, Pope Francis emphasized that Christianity should not be lived as a self-enclosed fortress but rather as an open and welcoming community. He thanked a student named Beatriz for her testimony, which exemplified how faith can be lived out within the field of culture, particularly through the practice of the Beatitudes.

The Pope also emphasized the essential role of women in society and hailed their wisdom aimed at care, coexistence, and spiritual wellbeing. He called on the students to study and get enthusiastic about the Global Compact on Education, which covers important issues such as the environment, women’s participation, and innovative approaches to economics and politics.

Addressing the urgent need to protect the environment, Pope Francis reminded the young audience of the dire consequences of neglecting our common home. He urged them to reject the notion of mere “happy mediums” and instead redefine progress and evolution to ensure a sustainable future.

Highlighting the wars plaguing the world, the Pope described the current state as a “third world war in pieces.” Despite the challenges, he encouraged the students not to succumb to fear but to transform their fears into dreams.

In conclusion, Pope Francis’s message to the university students in Portugal emphasized the significance of faith, credible choices, and a transformative mindset. He implored the young generation to take courageous actions that will shape a future filled with hope, inclusivity, and love.