Pope Francis Encourages Chinese Catholics as Bridge Builders

In a historic visit to Mongolia, Pope Francis delivered a powerful message to Chinese Catholics, urging them to be “good Christians and good citizens.” This rare address by the Holy Father emphasized the unique role that Chinese Catholics play as bridge builders between their faith and the atheistic state they reside in.

While China officially recognizes five state-sanctioned faiths, including Catholicism, the government heavily regulates religious practice. Underground churches have emerged as alternative spaces for Catholics who seek to avoid the government’s watchful eye. The precise number of Catholics in China remains uncertain, with estimates suggesting that the figure exceeds the official count of six million.

The Pope’s remarks came during his Sunday Mass in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, which marked the first-ever visit by a Pope to this sparsely populated Asian nation. Mongolia is of geopolitical significance as it is situated between Russia and China, two countries with complex relationships with the Vatican. Pope Francis has previously criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while China continues to limit religious freedoms within its borders.

By addressing the current and former Bishops of Hong Kong, who hold influential positions in navigating Vatican-Beijing relations, Pope Francis demonstrated the importance of their role in fostering dialogue and cooperation. Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong provides its citizens with greater religious freedom.

Pope Francis emphasized his warm wishes for China as a whole, urging its people to progress and move forward. His message acknowledged the challenging circumstances faced by Chinese Catholics and encouraged them to embrace their dual roles as committed Christians and loyal citizens.

While religious practice in China remains under strict government scrutiny, the Pope’s words serve as a reminder that Chinese Catholics have the opportunity to be agents of positive change and reconciliation in their country. As bridge builders, they can navigate the delicate balance between their faith and their everyday lives, embodying the values of compassion, love, and social responsibility.

In a world marked by division and conflict, Pope Francis’ call for Chinese Catholics to be both faithful followers of Christ and engaged citizens offers a powerful example of how religion can contribute to social harmony and peace.