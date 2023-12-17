A Tragic Incident in Gaza: Innocent Lives Lost in a Church

An unfortunate incident occurred inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, where two women tragically lost their lives due to a sniper attack carried out by an Israeli military sniper. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the incident and stated that the mother and daughter were walking to the Sister’s Convent when the gunfire suddenly erupted. Despite one of them trying to carry the other to safety, both women were fatally wounded.

The attack took place at a complex that has become a refuge for many of Gaza’s Christian families during the ongoing war. The patriarchate, which oversees Catholic Churches across Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank, reported that seven others were also injured in the attack.

Heartbreakingly, there was no warning or notification given before the shots were fired. What makes this incident even more devastating is that the parish premises had no belligerents or terrorists present; only innocent civilians seeking shelter during the conflict.

The tragic deaths at the Holy Family Parish caught the attention of Pope Francis, who expressed his deep sorrow and concern. During his weekly Angelus prayer, the Pope lamented the fact that unarmed civilians in Gaza were becoming targets for bombs and gunfire. He invoked scripture to emphasize the need for peace and the urgent cessation of war.

The Latin Patriarchate further revealed that the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Theresa, which is part of the church’s compound, was also targeted by tanks belonging to the Israel Defense Forces. This convent not only housed 54 disabled individuals but also served as their refuge. The IDF’s actions resulted in the destruction of the convent’s generator, solar panels, water tanks, and fuel resources, rendering it uninhabitable.

It is important to note that CNN has made efforts to contact the IDF for comment on this matter but has yet to receive a response.

This tragic incident has caused immense distress not only among the affected families but also among public figures like UK lawmaker Layla Moran. Members of her family seeking shelter in the church have been living in a state of extreme desperation and fear due to deteriorating conditions. Moran even shared the heartbreaking news that a family member had died while taking shelter in the church. The situation has been worsened by the reported presence of white phosphorous and gunfire within the church compound.

As this situation unfolds, it is crucial to recognize that the conditions and allegations mentioned have not been independently verified by CNN at this time.

In conclusion, this heartbreaking incident inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that conflicts have on innocent lives. It is a reminder that peace is a precious commodity that should be cherished and pursued with utmost determination. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.