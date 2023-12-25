The Spirit of Christmas: Pope Francis Calls for Peace Amidst Turmoil

In a thought-provoking Christmas Eve homily, Pope Francis drew attention to the ongoing conflicts that prevent Jesus from finding room in the world. Speaking before a hushed congregation of 6,500 faithful at St. Peter’s Basilica, the pontiff highlighted the clash of arms and the futility of war in rejecting the message of peace brought by the Prince of Peace.

With a resolute tone, Pope Francis lamented the recent war sparked by Hamas’ violent rampage and hostage-taking in Israel, asserting that it exemplified the persistent rejection of peace in our world today. “Our hearts are in Bethlehem,” the Holy Father declared, “where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war.”

The evening Mass commenced with the unveiling of a statuette of the Christ child before an altar adorned with verdant foliage and pristine white flowers. Symbolizing unity across nations, children from different corners of the globe placed flowers around a resplendent gilded throne. The Holy Father, dressed in humble white robes, led the Mass from the foot of one of St. Peter’s grand columns.

Reflecting on the circumstances of Jesus’ birth, Pope Francis warned against the allure of worldly power and the obsession with material success. He reminded the faithful that Jesus entered the world in humility and weakness, not as a god of wrath and retribution, but as a God of mercy who took on human flesh. “Here, we see not a god of wrath and chastisement, but the God of mercy, who takes flesh and enters the world in weakness,” the pope emphasized.

Against a backdrop of consumerism and idolatry, the Holy Father drew a contrast between the pagan deity associated with power and success, and the Christian understanding of a God who does not promise immediate gratification but instead seeks to change the world from within. Quelling the false hopes ignited by mere commerce, Pope Francis stated, “God, on the other hand, waves no magic wand; he is no god of commerce who promises everything all at once.”

As the Christmas Eve Mass drew to a close, Pope Francis, now aided by a wheelchair due to knee ligament pain, made a poignant journey through the basilica with a life-sized statue of Baby Jesus cradled in his lap. Accompanied by children carrying bouquets, the pontiff arrived at the nativity scene in the basilica where the statue was reverently placed in a manger.

In his customary Angelus blessing overlooking St. Peter’s Square at midday, Pope Francis offered prayers for those affected by war, singling out the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Urging compassion and empathy, the Holy Father called for the infusion of humanity into the hearts of men, reflecting the love and compassion shown by God, who took on human form.

Speaking to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the pope cautioned against conflating celebration with consumerism. Encouraging simplicity and the sharing of resources and companionship, he reminded Christians of their duty to celebrate with humility and to extend a helping hand to those in need.

As tradition dictates, on Christmas Day, a throng of Romans, tourists, and pilgrims are expected to converge in St. Peter’s Square to hear Pope Francis deliver his address on global issues and offer his blessing. Known as “Urbi et Orbi,” this annual speech serves as a call to action, focusing on crises such as war, persecution, and hunger across the globe.

From the heart of the Vatican, Pope Francis continues to inspire the faithful, reminding us of the true spirit of Christmas and the enduring message of peace and goodwill to all mankind.

