New Perspective: Pope Urges World to Embrace Peace and Reject War

VATICAN CITY – In his Christmas Eve address at St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of peace and criticized the ongoing conflicts that prevent Jesus from finding a place in the world.

Referring to the recent war sparked by Hamas in Israel, the Pope expressed his solidarity with those affected and reiterated that our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once again rejected by the futile logic of war.

The Pope emphasized the humble nature of Jesus’ birth and contrasted it with the pursuit of worldly power and success. He stated that Jesus is not a god of wrath and chastisement, but a God of mercy who takes flesh and enters the world in weakness.

The Pope condemned the idolatry of consumerism and highlighted the importance of celebrating Christmas in simplicity, without excessive waste, and by reaching out to those in need.

As the Christmas Eve Mass concluded, Pope Francis, who has been using a wheelchair due to a knee injury, moved through the basilica with a life-sized statue of Baby Jesus on his lap. The statue was then placed in a manger in a nativity scene in the basilica.

During the traditional Angelus blessing at midday, the Pope remembered those suffering from war and called for the infusion of humanity into the hearts of humanity. He also urged the faithful not to confuse celebration with consumerism, emphasizing the need to share with those who lack necessities or companionship.

On Christmas Day, Pope Francis is expected to deliver an address on world issues and give his blessing to the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square. This occasion, known as “Urbi et Orbi,” is an opportunity to reflect on global crises and offer prayers for peace and harmony.

