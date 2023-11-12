Pope Francis Criticizes Conservative Ideology and Calls for an Evolving Understanding of Catholic Doctrine

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent private meeting with Portuguese members of his religious order, Pope Francis expressed his concern about the “backward” mindset of some conservatives in the US Catholic Church. The Pope noted that these individuals have replaced genuine faith with rigid ideology and emphasized the need for a correct and evolving understanding of Catholic doctrine.

The divisions within the US Catholic Church between progressives and conservatives have been evident for some time. Traditionally, conservatives have found support from previous papacies, such as St John Paul II and Benedict XVI, particularly concerning issues like abortion and same-sex marriage. However, Francis’s emphasis on social justice matters, such as environmental concerns and helping the disadvantaged, has been met with criticism from many conservatives.

The Pope’s comments shed light on the challenges he has faced within the US church. By prioritizing social justice issues and promoting a more inclusive approach, Francis has been labeled as heretical by some conservatives, especially regarding his willingness to allow divorced and civilly remarried Catholics to receive the sacraments.

During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit shared his personal experience of encountering US Catholics, including bishops, who openly criticized Francis and his papacy. The Pope acknowledged this, describing the US church as having a “very strong, organized, reactionary attitude” that he considered to be regressive. He warned against the detrimental effects of such a closed-minded approach and highlighted the danger of ideologies replacing genuine faith.

Francis stressed that viewing the doctrine of the church as an unchanging and inflexible monolith is misguided. He argued that moving backward and disregarding the evolving nature of faith leads to a disconnect from the roots of the church and has severe consequences on morality.

The Pope urged those who cling to a backward mindset to understand that progress and consolidation of doctrine are essential. He emphasized the importance of an evolving understanding of faith and morals, which allows for adaptation over time while remaining rooted in the rich tradition of the Catholic Church.

While Francis has previously acknowledged criticism from US conservatives, he remains firm in his belief that a nuanced and adaptable approach to Catholic doctrine is necessary for the church to thrive.

