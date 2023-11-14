Pope Francis Criticizes U.S. Conservative’s Replacement of Faith with Ideology

In a recent private meeting with members of his Jesuit religious order in Lisbon, Pope Francis expressed his concern over the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church. While acknowledging the divisions within the Church, the Pope pointed out that these conservatives have replaced faith with ideology, hindering a proper understanding of Catholic doctrine.

Traditionally, the U.S. Catholic Church has been divided between progressives and conservatives, with the latter finding support in papacies that emphasized strict adherence to doctrine. However, Pope Francis has focused on social justice issues such as the environment and poverty, leading many conservatives to criticize his approach and even label it as heretical.

During the meeting with Portuguese Jesuits, one member shared his experience of encountering Catholics in the United States who criticized both the Pope’s papacy and the Jesuits. Pope Francis acknowledged the existence of a “very strong, organized, reactionary attitude” within the U.S. Church, labeling it as “backward” and warning about the dangers of such mindset.

According to the Pope, when individuals replace faith with ideologies, they lose sight of the true tradition and risk becoming disconnected from the roots of the Church. This, in turn, can have devastating effects on morality and hinder the progress of doctrine. Pope Francis emphasized the need for a correct evolution in the understanding of faith and morals, allowing for doctrine to evolve and consolidate over time.

It is worth noting that Pope Francis has previously acknowledged the criticism from some U.S. conservatives and humorously remarked that it was an “honor” to be attacked by Americans. This highlights the ongoing tensions within the Church and the challenges faced in reconciling different perspectives.

While the Pope’s comments may be seen as provocative by some, they serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a balance between tradition and progress within the Catholic Church. As society continues to evolve, so too must the interpretation and application of doctrine to address new challenges and realities.

