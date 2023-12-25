Pope Urges Peace and Release of Hostages in Christmas Address

In his annual Christmas message, Pope Francis called for peace in the Middle East and emphasized the need for the release of hostages in conflict zones around the world. The pope spoke to a crowd of thousands in St. Peter’s Square, highlighting the suffering of innocent civilians, particularly children, who are victims of war.

The pope urged an end to violence and hatred, calling for sincere dialogue between parties involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He emphasized the importance of strong political will and international support in resolving the Palestinian question. The pope specifically mentioned the need for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

During his Christmas Eve mass, the pope lamented the rejection of peace in Bethlehem, symbolized by the continued clashes and armed conflicts in the region. He urged individuals to reject the “futile logic of war” and work towards promoting peace and harmony.

While the pope’s message focused on the Middle East, he also expressed his concern for hostages being held in other parts of the world. He called on leaders and nations to prioritize the protection of civilian populations and ensure their safe evacuation from areas of conflict.

The pope’s address resonated with global audiences, as people yearn for peace and an end to conflicts that have led to immense suffering and loss. His words serve as a reminder of the importance of dialogue, understanding, and compassion in resolving conflicts and promoting a peaceful coexistence.

Sources:

– Vatican News: www.vaticannews.va

– Reuters: www.reuters.com