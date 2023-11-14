ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE – On his journey to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Pope Francis shared his admiration for the region’s culture and recommended exploring the music of a notable Russian composer to gain a deeper understanding. While Mongolia may be known as a small nation, it is home to a great culture that is best understood through the senses.

The Pope suggested listening to the music of Alexander Borodin, a renowned Russian composer from the Romantic era. Borodin, a member of “The Five,” a group of progressive Russian composers, was known for his ability to express the length and greatness of Mongolia through his works. Among his notable compositions is “In the Steppes of Central Asia,” a symphonic poem that delves into the interaction between Russians and Asians in the vast steppe lands.

The Pope’s recommendation to explore Borodin’s music adds an interesting layer to the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. While some have praised his balanced perspective, there are undoubtedly mixed opinions regarding his recommendation.

During the flight, the Pope also interacted with journalists and shared his thoughts on diplomacy. Responding to a question about the difficulties of diplomacy, he candidly admitted that it can be challenging and sometimes requires a sense of humor.

Another topic that came up was the Pope’s recent comments about American Catholics, in which he criticized a “reactionary attitude” and a “climate of closure” among some individuals. Despite the backlash his comments generated, the Pope seemed unfazed, encouraging everyone to “move on.”

As Pope Francis continues his journey to Mongolia, it is worth noting the significance of this visit in relation to China. With a nearly 3,000-mile border with China, this trip presents an opportunity for the Pope to address Beijing. He previously flew over Chinese airspace in 2014 and has now been granted permission to do so once again.

As part of the customary practice, the Pope sent telegrams to the leaders of the countries he crossed over during his flight, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. In his message, he extended greetings of good wishes, prayers for the nation’s wellbeing, and invoked divine blessings of unity and peace.

During his formal visit to Mongolia, the Pope will engage with national civil authorities, clergy, and missionaries. He will preside over an ecumenical liturgy and celebrate Mass, which is expected to bring together the small Catholic population of Mongolia as well as Catholics from neighboring countries like China and Russia.

Additionally, the Pope will meet with representatives of charitable organizations and inaugurate a new charitable center before returning to Rome.

This trip not only exemplifies the Pope’s commitment to engaging with diverse cultures but also highlights the unique beauty and rich traditions of Mongolia. Through music and diplomacy, Pope Francis brings attention to the importance of understanding different communities and fostering unity in a world that often faces division.

