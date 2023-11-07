Pope Francis Celebrates Catholicism in Mongolia’s Small but Enthusiastic Community

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — In a historic visit to Mongolia, Pope Francis was welcomed by a small but vibrant Catholic community in Ulaanbaatar’s central Sükhbaatar Square. Far from the massive crowds he is accustomed to, around 200 faithful Catholics gathered to greet the pontiff, waving Mongolian and Vatican flags as guards adorned in traditional attire stood nearby.

Expressing their joy and surprise at his presence, the locals were thrilled to have Pope Francis visit their country. Ming Baldorg, a member of the Catholic community, exclaimed, “It’s a blessing! We are very happy to see him in Mongolia. We never thought he would come here.”

Even Yang Guang, a Chinese Catholic living in Mongolia, shared his hope that Francis would visit his homeland one day. “I believe one day, it will happen. We must trust the Lord,” he said.

During his visit, Pope Francis highlighted the roots of Catholicism in Mongolia, where the church has had a presence for centuries. He acknowledged the country’s tradition of religious freedom and praised its tolerance towards diverse beliefs, hailing it as a model for today’s society.

Referring to the period of relative stability in Eurasia during the 13th and 14th centuries, which came to be known as “Pax Mongolica” or Mongol peace, the Pope emphasized the importance of respect for international law and the need for renewal in a world plagued by conflicts.

Although Catholicism has been legal in Mongolia since the end of Soviet rule in 1992, Pope Francis hopes to secure a bilateral agreement with the government. This agreement aims to lift restrictions on worshipper numbers and change the status of the church from a nongovernmental organization, thereby facilitating the work of foreign missionaries in the region.

With this visit, Pope Francis has not only brought joy to Mongolia’s small Catholic community but has also shed light on the enduring presence of Catholicism in a country with a rich cultural heritage.