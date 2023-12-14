The Pope Calls for Global Regulation of Artificial Intelligence to Safeguard Human Values

ROME – In a bold and timely statement, Pope Francis has urged the international community to establish an international treaty to ensure the ethical development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). The Pope expressed concerns about the potential risks posed by AI technology that lacks basic human values such as compassion, mercy, morality, and forgiveness.

The Pope’s appeal comes as governments and organizations around the world grapple with the challenges of regulating AI. Just days earlier, European Union negotiators achieved provisional approval for the world’s first comprehensive AI rules, which are expected to set the benchmark for governments considering their own regulations.

The emergence of AI has captured the world’s attention, thanks to remarkable advancements made by cutting-edge systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. These systems have impressed users with their ability to produce text, photos, and songs that closely resemble human creations. However, the rapid development of AI also raises concerns about its impact on jobs, privacy, copyright protection, and even human life itself.

While acknowledging the promise and creative potential of AI technology, Pope Francis emphasizes the existential concerns raised by ethicists and human rights advocates. The technology has the power to profoundly reshape everyday life, potentially disrupting democratic processes and artistic expression.

Cardinal Michael Czerny of the Vatican’s development office, who introduced the Pope’s peace message, stated that “artificial intelligence may well represent the highest-stakes gamble of our future” and that humanity would bear the blame if it goes awry. The document highlights the importance of prioritizing fundamental human rights, promoting peace, and safeguarding against disinformation, discrimination, and distortion in the development and deployment of AI.

Of particular concern to Pope Francis is the use of AI in the armaments sector. He criticizes remote weapons systems for distancing humanity from the devastating consequences of war and calls for meaningful human oversight of Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS). The Pope argues that the world does not need new technologies that perpetuate the “folly of war.”

Beyond the realm of warfare, the Pope cautions against the profound impact of automated systems that categorize or rank individuals. He highlights the potential consequences for jobs, mortgages, political asylum, and criminal justice. The Pope stresses that algorithms should not determine our understanding of human rights or compromise essential human values such as compassion, mercy, and forgiveness.

As the debate surrounding AI regulation continues to evolve, Pope Francis’s call for ethical development, meaningful oversight, and protection of human values adds an important perspective to the discourse. With the potential benefits and risks of AI becoming increasingly apparent, global collaboration and regulation will be crucial to ensuring a future where AI serves humanity’s best interests.

